How Week 9 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats
Arizona is coming off its second bye week of the season, following a 4-3 start to the season and a 1-3 start in conference play.
The Wildcats enter their final stretch of the season needing to win two of their final five games to clinch a bowl game appearance.
Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.
BYU defeats Iowa State 41-27
BYU picked up an impressive win on the road against Iowa State coming off its bye week.
The Cyclones scored 17 points in the first quarter before the Cougars dominated the rest of the game.
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He added 49 yards and another score on the ground.
Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 311 yards and a touchdown, but also three interceptions. Cyclones running back Carson Hansen dominated with 152 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries on the ground.
Texas Tech defeats Oklahoma State 42-0
It was utter domination in Lubbock on Saturday.
Oklahoma State now sits at 1-7 on the season and 0-5 in conference play.
The Red Raiders outgained the Cowboys 370-182 in total yards.
Cincinnati defeats Baylor 41-20
The Bearcats stayed undefeated in conference play with a big win at home.
Brendan Sorsby didn't need one of his big passing days as Cincinnati totaled 265 yards and three touchdowns on the ground with over five yards per carry. That included Sorsby running for a team-high 85 yards and a score.
Houston defeats Arizona State 24-16
Houston moved to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play with an impressive road win.
The Sun Devils were missing star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson big time. They went scoreless in the first three quarters before making it a game with 16 points in the fourth quarter.
Houston quarterback Conner Weigman exploded for 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground as a runner. He threw for 201 yards and another score.
Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain stepped up for the Sun Devils with 159 yards on seven receptions.
Kansas State defeats Kansas 42-17
The Wildcats blew out the Jayhawks on Saturday.
They poured in 21 points in the opening quarter, which included a rushing score by quarterback Avery Johnson as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Johnson threw for a pair of touchdowns as well as 231 yards and another two scores through the air.
TCU defeats West Virginia 23-17
The mountaineers kept it close, but still lost to fall to 0-5 in conference play.
West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. impressed with 301 yards through the air and two touchdowns.
TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister connected with quarterback Josh Hoover for 124 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions.
Utah defeats Colorado 53-7
This game was over well before halftime where the Utes led the Buffaloes 43-0.
Colorado didn't score until late in the fourth quarter.
Utah exploded for 422 yards and four touchdowns on the ground on over eight yards per carry. They had four different players score a rushing touchdown.
Big 12 matchups in Week 10:
West Virginia at No. 22 Houston
UCF at Baylor
Arizona State at Iowa State
No. 13 Texas Tech at Kansas State
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Arizona at Colorado
No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah
Tell us your thoughts on Arizona's next game by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow as well.