How Week 9 Big 12 Results Impact the Wildcats

We take a look back at how the Big 12 did this past week.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona is coming off its second bye week of the season, following a 4-3 start to the season and a 1-3 start in conference play.

The Wildcats enter their final stretch of the season needing to win two of their final five games to clinch a bowl game appearance.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Jamison Patton (2) runs with the ball after an interception around Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is a look at how each of the other Big 12 games went this past weekend.

BYU defeats Iowa State 41-27

BYU picked up an impressive win on the road against Iowa State coming off its bye week.

The Cyclones scored 17 points in the first quarter before the Cougars dominated the rest of the game.

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) runs with the ball as BYU Cougars linebacker Max Alford (30) misses the tackle during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He added 49 yards and another score on the ground.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 311 yards and a touchdown, but also three interceptions. Cyclones running back Carson Hansen dominated with 152 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries on the ground.

Texas Tech defeats Oklahoma State 42-0

It was utter domination in Lubbock on Saturday.

Oklahoma State now sits at 1-7 on the season and 0-5 in conference play.

The Red Raiders outgained the Cowboys 370-182 in total yards.

Texas Tech's Ashton Hampton (16) reacts after a punt block against Oklahoma State in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cincinnati defeats Baylor 41-20

The Bearcats stayed undefeated in conference play with a big win at home.

Brendan Sorsby didn't need one of his big passing days as Cincinnati totaled 265 yards and three touchdowns on the ground with over five yards per carry. That included Sorsby running for a team-high 85 yards and a score.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) runs the ball in the first quarter of a NCAA men’s football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston defeats Arizona State 24-16

Houston moved to 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play with an impressive road win.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sun Devils were missing star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson big time. They went scoreless in the first three quarters before making it a game with 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman exploded for 111 yards and a touchdown on the ground as a runner. He threw for 201 yards and another score.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State wide receiver Malik McClain stepped up for the Sun Devils with 159 yards on seven receptions.

Kansas State defeats Kansas 42-17

The Wildcats blew out the Jayhawks on Saturday.

They poured in 21 points in the opening quarter, which included a rushing score by quarterback Avery Johnson as well as a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) runs the ball as Kansas Jayhawks defensive back DJ Graham II (7) defends during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Johnson threw for a pair of touchdowns as well as 231 yards and another two scores through the air.

TCU defeats West Virginia 23-17

The mountaineers kept it close, but still lost to fall to 0-5 in conference play.

West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. impressed with 301 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister connected with quarterback Josh Hoover for 124 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions.

Oct 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Utah defeats Colorado 53-7

This game was over well before halftime where the Utes led the Buffaloes 43-0.

Colorado didn't score until late in the fourth quarter.

Utah exploded for 422 yards and four touchdowns on the ground on over eight yards per carry. They had four different players score a rushing touchdown.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) runs against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French (37) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Big 12 matchups in Week 10:

West Virginia at No. 22 Houston

UCF at Baylor

Arizona State at Iowa State

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 13 Texas Tech at Kansas State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Arizona at Colorado

No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah

