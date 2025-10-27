Three Players Who Must Improve for Arizona
Arizona is sitting at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, coming off its second back week after back-to-back losses against BYU in double overtime at home and on a field goal as time expired on the road against Houston.
The Wildcats took their bye week to get back to the fundamentals, as head coach Brent Brennan noted following last week's game, as well as during his weekly press conference on Monday.
It was the first seven games were filled with some good and some bad from the Wildcats on both sides of the ball. They have played much better football so far this season compared to last year, but they still have ways to improve.
Arizona needs to win two its final five games to qualify for a bowl game.
Here are three players who the Wildcats can see improved play from the rest of the season.
WR Chris Hunter
This is a tough one, as Hunter was injured to begin the season. He has caught 17 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. His biggest performance came against Oklahoma State when he hauled in five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Hunter ended last season on a tear as the top returning receiver for quarterback Noah Fifita and the Wildcats offense, but injuries hindered him early in the year.
The Wildcats' wide receiver room is deep enough to cover some injuries, but Hunter developed a great rapport with Fifita to end last season and could return to being fully healthy out of the bye.
DL Tiaoalii Savea
Making his return to the Arizona program this year, Savea has remained a big part of the Wildcats defensive line rotation.
In the last two losses prior to the bye week, it was the run defense that ultimately played a huge part of both games.
If the Wildcats are to finish the regular season strong, they'll need to clean things up on the defensive line defending the run led by Savea.
WR Tre Spivey
This one isn't the fault of Spivey, rather the need to get him the ball more.
Spivey has seen 11 touches this season (10 receptions and one carry) and he has scored a touchdown on six of them, with five receiving touchdowns and one rushing score.
In the last game against Houston, Spivey opened the scoring with a quick catch that he took to the house for a 70-yard touchdown.
He could be more involved in the offense moving forward.
