Former Wildcats OL Opens Up About New Culture
After practice on Friday morning, Miami Dolphins guard Jonah Savaiiinaea addressed the media and spoke about the culture the Miami Dolphins are trying to build within the offensive line and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“Me as a rookie coming in here, we’re trying to build something — a culture here, a family oriented environment, and the closer we are, the more connected we are, the better we play,” he said, explaining the outfit choice. “Knowing we have each other’s trust on that field.”
Savaiinaea was a second-round draft choice of the Dolphins and was entrusted the left guard position. He will lineup next to second-year player Patrick Paul, who takes over at left tackle with the retirement of Terron Armstead.
The two players worked together this spring, which helped the former Arizona guard build up stamina in the thick South Florida humidity. Paul said it helped him as much as it helped Savaiinaea.
“Throughout the offseason, me and him were here in this building every single day working,” Paul said. “So naturally, when you spend that much time together, you’re gelled like one.”
Savaiinaea and Tua Tagovailoa are making music together
The two linemen protect Tua Tagovailoa's blind side. They spent a considerable amount of time bonding with Tagovailoa. They even collaborated on music together with Tagovailoa on the guitar and Savaiinaea tickling the ivories.
Savaiinaea said playing the piano is a lot like playing on the offensive line.
“You’ve got to multitask with piano, you’ve got to tune in to those keys. All those [harmonies] you’re pressing, they all sync into one,” he explained. “That relates to the O-line, we [have] got to be in unison as one, making one sound.”
Whatever Savaiinaea is doing is apparently working. He went up against team Most Valuable Player, defensive tackle Zach Sieler in practice Friday and actually moved him off the ball. Sieler was sold on the rookie and believes Tagovailoa and the running backs are in good hands, or should we say, arms.
“He has all the talent in the world,” Sieler said of Savaiinaea. “His frame is great. He has good feet. I’m excited to see him grow as a player. It’s been awesome to work with him. It’s the old adage, iron sharpens iron.”
Sieler is not the only believer. Miami coach Mike McDaniel is also a big believer in the rookie's skills and knowledge of the game.
Added McDaniel on Savaiinaea: "When veterans can see that he's made of the right stuff, that's the best news I could get."
