Breece Hall Gives Cold Quote After Jets' Painful Loss to Dolphins
Breece Hall summed it up as well as anyone could.
After the New York Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins 27-21 on Monday night, their starting running back was a bit poetic about his team's struggles. He was asked to sum up the loss and said it was the same story in each of the team's games during an 0-4 start.
"Team shoot themselves in the foot, then we come back and shoot ourselves in the head," Hall said.
A vivid description, but not far off.
New York racked up a staggering 13 penalties for 101 yards on Monday night, while also fumbling the ball away three times. Yet, somehow, they finished the game within one score.
The Dolphins weren't exactly great on the night. Their new uniforms failed to impress fans, and they lost star receiver Tyreek Hill after a gruesome knee injury. Still, Tua Tagovailoa and company managed to eke out a win despite only gaining 300 yards of total offense.
Hall finished the game with 81 yards on 14 carries but didn't reach the end zone. One bright spot for the Jets was Justin Fields, who completed 20-of-27 passes for 226 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, plus 81 yards rushing and another score. Still, it wasn't enough to top a short-handed Miami team.
Jets Continue Major Struggles
New York is now dead last in the NFL with a -7 turnover differential. The Jets have yet to turn an opponent over, but have six fumbles and one interception of their own. The Dolphins were -5 in that regard entering the night but are now on far better footing at -2.
During their 0-4 start, New York has also been penalized 32 times for 291 yards. Aaron Glenn's players have no one to blame but themselves.
The Jets are now tied for the worst record in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints. They face the 1-2-1 Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.