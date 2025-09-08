Rex Ryan Creates Brutal Two-Word Nickname for Mike McDaniel After Dolphins' Week 1 Loss
It's safe to say Rex Ryan is not a fan of Mike McDaniel.
On Monday's episode of Get Up, Ryan ripped the Miami Dolphins' head coach after their blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. He got heated when discussing Miami's performance, then unleashed a nickname for McDaniel that was very high school.
"Maybe he's on a different level, McGenius guy or whatever the hell he is. Nerd boy," Ryan said. "But anyway, their team has no respect for their coach. They play like that... They're soft, I'm with you on that. Every part of their football team. They have tons of talent on this team... they don't play with any passion."
"Nerd boy" is certainly a new one.
Ryan is an old-school coach, so McDaniel's cerebral approach to the game doesn't seem to sit well with him.
Whatever the case is, the Dolphins were terrible on Sunday as they got beaten by the Daniel Jones-led Colts. They only gained 211 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was awful, completing 14-of-23 passes for 114 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Jones picked Miami apart, completing 22-of-29 throws for 272 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions and two rushing touchdowns.
Ryan's insult shouldn't mean much to McDaniel, but after his team's Week 1 performance, the 42-year-old coach has plenty of work to do.