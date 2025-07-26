Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea Talks Training Camp
The end of the NFL offseason is approaching with teams in training camp as they prepare for preseason games and the 2025 NFL season. This year after a successful draft, Arizona will see four players from last year’s team trying to find their place with their franchises as they try to make a mark in the league.
In the past, the Arizona Wildcats have seen a small number of NFL players on NFL rosters. But, that has changed with seven players getting drafted over the last two seasons.
Out of those seven draftees, there were two first round draft picks in offensive tackle Jordan Morgan selected at No. 25 to Green Bay and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan taken with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.
In all, Arizona saw McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt find NFL homes. All four of them have a legitimate shot at being contributors in their rookie season in the league.
Through the first couple of days of training camp, Savaiinaea has been able to turn heads of coaches, media and fans. It was reported that he was able to help the offense hit two explosive runs due to blocks that opened up the middle.
On those plays, Savaiinaea won the battle over veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler, who is listed at 6-foot-6 with a 300-pound frame.
“Tua’s like an older bro of mine. Right when we connected, it felt like we knew each other for a long time,” Savaiinaea said in post-practice interviews. “I’ve been hanging out at his house over the break.”
Like we have stated before, Savaiinaea has been getting some reps with the first-team offense and has already started to make a strong relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who comes from a similar Polynesian background.
As training camp moves along in the NFL, it is becoming clear each day that the Wildcats may have two starters as rookies in Savaiinaea and McMillan. The two might have a massive impact on their teams and are starting a good foundation for a long NFL career.
Now, Savaiinaea still has a long way to go and preseason games will help him make a case to be a starting guard in his rookie season for Miami and its head coach Mike McDaniel.
Recently, Miami Dolphins’ reporter of the Palm Beach Post tweeted out a quote from McDaniel on Savaiinaea and his development.
“You can tell that the veterans believe in him.” - McDaniel on rookie guard Jonah Savaiinaea
Clearly Savaiinaea is heading in the right direction as preseason football approaches.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the development of Savaiinaea. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.