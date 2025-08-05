Who is the Top 2027 QB Target for Arizona?
The Arizona Wildcats have been looking to land the best of the best when it comes to the recruiting class, as they have many different targets in the 2027 and 2028 class, while already landing many of their top commits in the 2026 class. The Wildcats have landed many different players in the 2026 class, including many of their priority recruits in the class, such as their priority commit at QB.
That player being Oscar Rios. Rios is one of the better players in the class overall, but has really set himeslf apart from the others as a signal caller. The talented prospect attends Downey High School in the state of California, as he was set to commit between two programs.
The former Purdue Boilermakers commit turned Arizona Wildcats commit made his decision to be a Wildcat over many schools, including the UCLA Bruins. The UCLA Bruins were pushing very hard for him in his recruitment, but fell short. The Wildcats have many different players that they could have landed at the position, but it was no secret that the Wildcats target and current commit was their No. 1 at the position.
Luckily for the Wildcats, they will have many different players they can target for the position in the 2027 recruiting class, which is the next class that they will be targeting in their recruiting. The Wildcats are going to hope for the best when it comes to recruiting their 2027 QBs. The Wildcats have done a great job when it comes to offering players, but is there a top target for the Wildcats at this time?
As of right now it seems to be Kavian Bryant as their No. 1 guy with his ties to Arizona through the state. He is an in-state signal caller, with plenty of potential to be one of the best when it is all said and done. He has the chance to break through the barriers and be a quick to see the field type of guy. If he was to come to Arizona, he would have a tough battle on his hands, but the Wildcats view him highly, and in a similar way to their current 2026 QB commit Rios.
He has yet to provide a visit date or even a commitment date, but the Wildcats will continue to push hard for the prospect.
