Oscar Rios Commits To Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats have started to make a difference in the world of recruiting, as they have landed many talented recruits in the 2026 class. They have been targeting many positions, and have yet to land a very specific position. That position being the quarterback position, which one could argue is the most important position on the field for the offense.
The Wildcats have been targeting Oscar Rios who is one of the better QBs in the class as a whole. He visited three schools officially. Those schools are Oklahoma State, UCLA, and Arizona. Following his three official visits, the Downey High School star set his commitment date for Friday, June 27th, and would choose between two schools. Those schools are the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins.
He announced his commitment as he chose the Arizona Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins were originally his leader at one point, but after many QBs, including Nico Iamaleava, joined the roster this off-season, the talented four-star QB made a decision for himself.
Rios is the highest-rated commit in the class now for the Wildcats, and he could very well bring more talent in with him, as he has a big pull in the recruiting world.
The former Purdue Boilermakers commit and current Wildcats commit has many key quality traits that the Wildcats will be able to use nearly immediately.
The Wildcats' newest commit brings a lot of things to the table. I project him to be a high-level starter at a power-four level, as he has many key quality traits. He brings precision, accuracy, and a great arm to the table for his age. He can throw the ball to the back corner with ease if needed, and has a great ability to run as he isn't afraid of an incoming hit. The prospect also showed that he can run the ball and create plays with his feet, which makes him a legit dual-threat. He isn't the fastest when creating these plays, but he isn't slow. Rios fits the system he will be joining very well and could hear his name called in the NFL Draft, as I give him a high ceiling, as my ceiling for the prospect is the NFL.
Rios will likely be able to see the field, and even see the field early after pulling the trigger on the Wildcats over the in-state UCLA Bruins, who fought extremely hard in his recruitment.
