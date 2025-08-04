EXCLUSIVE: Key Recruit Talks Arizona Wildcats
Ben Lowther is a blue-chip offensive tackle from the state of Arizona, who brings some high-quality talent to the table. He has been recruited by many different schools, including the in-state Arizona Wildcats.
Lowther has viewed Arizona very highly, and will be one of the top targets in the class for the Wildcats. He recently updated his recruitment with Arizona Wildcats On SI, as he is approaching a peak in his recruitment. He detailed everything that fans should know at this time.
"I’m really excited to see what they do this year, I’ve met with their coaches, and they have insane potential, so I’m super pumped to see what they do," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his thoughts on the Arizona Wildcats.
There are many different coaches he is hopeful to speak with. This includes the one of the Arizona Wildcats' top coaches.
"I have heard from most of the coaches, and obviously the O-line coaches the most, but I definitely want to talk to the Offensive coordinator Coach Doege, I love the way he coaches, and his attitude about the game is something I look up to, so I want to learn from him and talk to him more for sure."
There are many different chances he will have to visit the Arizona Wildcats. Will this be something he will do?
"I don’t have anything set in stone yet, but I am for sure trying to get out for a game this year and hopefully in the offseason!"
The talented recruit detailed what the latest updates are in his recruitment at this time.
"I’m narrowing things down a bit now. I don’t have any schools fully set or any list yet, but I’m definitely making mental notes of schools. I want to put my head down and play football this fall, and then see where I’m at in January and go from there."
Finally, the talented target detailed what his next step is in his recruitment, as he gears up for his next season of high school ball.
"My next step in recruitment is to ball out this season, I’m not going to overthink my college decision to early as I still have time and I have no decision made. Being my best this season is most important so I can show these schools who I am as a player and a person."
