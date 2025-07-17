How to Watch: Arizona Players in Thursday's NBA Slate
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are six former Wildcats participating in the summer league with Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Thursday night, the NBA Summer League will have four teams that Arizona fans will want to keep an eye on with a total of five former Wildcats in action looking to solidify their positioning with their franchises.
First, the Miami Heat get things going against the Detroit Pistons with a tip off time set for 1 p.m. (MST) on NBA TV and can be streamed on ESPN+.
In the Heat’s game, Arizona fans will be able to see Johnson and Ballo play as they look to improve their chances of sticking with the organization.
Pelle Larsson was playing with the Heat but after a successful summer league run, he will be leaving to join the Sweden National Team in the EuroBasket games.
Next, Arizona fans will want to keep an eye on the San Antonio Spurs game as they face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 4 p.m. (MST) on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Over the last several games, Bryant has struggled mightily on the offensive side of the court and has really started to get into a shooting slump from the 3-point line. Still, his defense has been rock solid and has turned heads on that side of the court.
Then the Portland Trail Blazers go up against the Houston Rockets at 5 p.m. (MST) on NBA TV and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Arizona fans will be able to see Love in the starting lineup as he continues to show the league his offensive fire power while trying to improve his passing ability.
Lastly, the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Boston Celtics at 6 p.m. (MST) on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Over the last couple of games, Koloko has been in the starting lineup and has been able to become a solid piece in his starting role.
Koloko is still trying to work his way back after missing significant time due to health issues. However, he is back and Arizona fans will want to watch his growth in the summer league.
