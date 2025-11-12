Key Takeaways From Gonzalez and Doege’s Media Sessions
The Arizona Wildcats overcame a 17-7 deficit to win their sixth game of the season, solidifying their spot to play in a bowl game after the regular season for the second time in three years, the first time in head coach Brent Brennan's tenure.
Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and his crew of hard-hitting, physical players tightened up after a first half that saw them yield 17 points to the Kansas Jayhawks and only allowed three after that.
Offensive coordinator Seth Doege dialed up the perfect calls on the final drive of the game, utilizing Noah Fifita's mobile abilty to get close to the end zone and finishing it off with a run call that Quincy Craig took up the middle and scorched past the Kansas defense 24 yards to the end zone to put the Wildcats up 24-20, which was the final score of the game.
Despite the exuberant win, the Wildcats aren't done yet and will look to finish the season with a positive record in the Big 12, starting with potentially upsetting the No. 25-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium this Saturday.
Gonzales and Doege shared their thoughts about their squads in Tuesday's press conference. Here are some interesting things they had to say about the most recent game and what they plan on doing to come out of Cincinnati with another win.
Doege on Cincinnati's defense
"We've played something very similar in Iowa State, and we didn't have a ton of success. So, that's going to be a challenge. That's the one game that we had a little bit of a hiccup and so we got another opportunity to go after it. I think they're big upfront. Very big and strong. And then I think their linebackers are long. They got a couple linebackers at 6'4. They got alot of length. I think their backend again is like because of what they do and they ask those guys to fit so hard. They're extremely good at the runfits and they're very physical downhill.
Gonzales on sticking with what works or mixing things up
"It's a combination of both, especially with what we do defensively. Cincinnati's had two weeks to prepare. Those teams typically have a lot better chance of the complexity because I mean a lot of people compare what we do to the triple option side of it."
"When you have 14 days to prepare for the triple option, you're going to have a better chance if you schematically have an idea how to stop it. We haven't changed a ton because we've had success. Our two nose tackles lined up over the center. It's given people more problems than I anticipated early on."
Doege on Noah Fifita's last two road performances
"In the last couple of road games, the reason he's played so well is 'cause man, he preps the right way. He practices the right way. He doesn't miss throws in practice. And then when he goes out there on game day and he trusts his prep and he trusts his rhythm and he trusts his footwork and he trusts his progression and he trusts his teammates. Well, now he's special. And so I expect him to do the same every single week."
Gonzales on getting to Sorsby, who's been sacked twice all year
"I think the O-line's done a great job. They don't make a ton of mistakes in identifying where pressures are coming from. And then Sorsby, if they leave somebody hot, he knows who it is and he knows when he has to get the ball out. And plus, he's elusive...The thing about him is when he comes around the corner, his eyes are always downfield looking into the second and third option."
"So, before he's going to tuck it and run when he's dangerous, he's still trying to beat you with his arm. The identification from the O-line and then his feel back there, it's like he has eyes in the back of his head. So, we're going to have to come from different angles and see if we can if we can catch him off guard. It hadn't been easy. Like I said, two on the season."
Doege on balancing the run game with the pass
"That number is averaged out that way because you're able to throw it. If you're just running it, well, they're going to load the box. That number is not going to be the same. So I think, well, if you're specifically Kansas, the advantage run numbers weren't there."
"We were always having to make somebody miss at two or three yards and we just have really good running backs that did that. Or there was some times where we manipulated the box with the quarterback run game that allowed us to do some things. I just think for us to have the success, you got to stay balanced and you got to threaten them through the air."
Tell us youor thoughts on the coaches press conferences and what you expect from Arizona's game with Cincinnati by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.