Key Arizona Players Set to Impact the South Dakota State Matchup

As No. 1 Arizona men’s basketball heads into its non-conference finale against South Dakota State, the Wildcats enter the matchup riding a dominant unbeaten run and showcasing one of the most balanced rosters in the country.

Arizona (12-0) isn’t just winning, it's doing so with elite offensive efficiency, strong rebounding, and depth scoring and several key contributors will be central in dictating the game’s flow against a scrappy Jackrabbits squad.

Brayden Burries — Dynamic Scoring Threat

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At the top on the list of players South Dakota State must contend with is freshman guard Brayden Burries. Burries has emerged as a consistent scoring option, averaging about 14.0 points per game while showing range and confidence from deep.

His ability to create his own shot and hit timely buckets gives Arizona a go-to scorer when defenses tighten, and his recent 20-point performance against Bethune-Cookman underscored his upside in high-tempo play.

Burries are dangerous both off the catch and in transition, forcing defenders to commit early and opening space for cutters and shooters alike. Defensively, he’s also shown a willingness to compete, which could be a factor in disrupting South Dakota State’s rhythm.

Koa Peat — Frontcourt Force

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) yells and dunks the ball during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Inside, forward Koa Peat provides Arizona with a multifaceted threat. Peat is averaging around 13.8 points per game, combining physical intimidation with agility on both ends of the court. His rebounding, defensive rotations, and ability to finish around the rim make him central to Arizona’s inside-out game plan.

Peat’s presence in the post demands attention; if the Jackrabbits collapse to stop him, it can open up kick-out opportunities for shooters. Conversely, his ability to face up and attack closeouts creates mismatches that Arizona can exploit.

Jaden Bradley — Playmaking Lead Guard

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) makes a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Another key piece for the Wildcats is guard Jaden Bradley, whose all-around game catalyzes Arizona’s offense. Bradley averages approximately 13.4 points and nearly 4.0 assists per game, serving as the primary distributor and floor general. His decision-making helps maintain offensive fluidity, and his defensive effort, including multiple steals, adds value on both ends.

Bradley’s versatility allows him to orchestrate pick-and-roll actions, penetrate closeouts, and find open teammates, which is a skill set that will be crucial against South Dakota State’s defensive schemes.

Supporting Contributors: Dell’Orso, Kharchenkov & Awaka

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) slam dunks the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona’s depth is a strength that’s continued to show up in games. Anthony Dell’Orso has provided scoring punch off the bench, while Ivan Kharchenkov contributes athleticism and defensive intensity. Tobe Awaka’s rebounding and physicality on the boards also help the Wildcats control possession and limit second-chance points. A vital area against a team that thrives in transition.

Matchup Outlook

For Arizona, the keys against South Dakota State will be to impose its tempo, control the paint, and move the ball efficiently to find open shots. With multiple legitimate scoring threats from Burries’ sharpshooting to Peat’s interior play and Bradley’s playmaking the Wildcats present a multifaceted challenge. South Dakota State will need to do more than focus on one player; Arizona’s rotation is deep, and its scoring doesn’t hinge on a single source.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) watches the ball roll during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

If the Wildcats execute with the same balance and defensive tenacity they’ve shown all season, they should dictate the game’s rhythm and limit the Jackrabbits’ offensive effectiveness.

