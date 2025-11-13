Inside The Wildcats

Scouting Arizona's Matchups Against UCLA & UConn

The Wildcats are off to an impressive 3-0 start, but now the non-conference schedule will begin to toughen up.

Logan Brown

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out towards players during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona is 3-0 and cruising through the early portion of the season. With a big win over the defending national champion Florida Gators in the season-opener, the Wildcats have carried the momentum back to Tucson and boast one of the best wins of the young season.

The Wildcats continued their stretch of dominance to start the season against Northern Arizona with an 84-49 victory at the McKale Center. While Arizona has a significant talent edge over the Lumberjacks, it was a good representation of a key strength for the Wildcats: depth.

Freshman Koa Peat had a tough night, shooting just 3-of-10, after scoring 48 points across the first two games. Peat has been a leading scoring option for the Wildcats early on, but when he wasn't hitting shots, Arizona found offense elsewhere.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Veteran guard Jaden Bradley facilitated well, scoring 13 points and dishing out three assists. Off the bench, freshman Dwayne Aristode stepped up in a big way, leading the team with 18 points and knocking down six triples.

Tommy Lloyd was happy with another easy win that allowed him to go deeper into the bench and get the regulars some time off their feet. Heading into a challenging two-game stretch, Lloyd has the Wildcats rolling full steam ahead.

Arizona's Cross-Country Trip

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

UCLA and UConn are up next for Arizona, with both games coming on the road. The Wildcats will be in Inglewood, California, on Friday and then make the trip across the country to Storrs, Connecticut, the following Wednesday.

The Bruins are a team Arizona is still familiar with from the Pac-12 days. UCLA coach Mick Cronin brought his team to Phoenix last season and took down the Wildcats in a 57-54 defensive battle.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and Utah Tech Trailblazers guard Chanced Trujillo (2) both chase after the ball during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"Anytime we play UCLA, we know it’s going to be a great challenge," Lloyd said. "Got a ton of respect for Mick. He’s a really good basketball coach, and every time you play against them, the game is going to be physical. It’s going to be gritty."

While Arizona has already faced stiff competition this season, UCLA, ranked 15th in the AP Poll, will face its first big test this season. The Bruins did have closer-than-expected games against Eastern Washington and Pepperdine this season, but the Wildcats present a whole new challenge.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half against the Pepperdine Waves at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau has been a leading force through three games with 16.3 points per game and has added 4.7 rebounds per game as well. The 6-foot-9 senior will test Arizona's youth down low, but should the Wildcats shut him down, the Bruins don't have a ton of options.

Through three games, UCLA has seven players averaging 20 minutes or more per game. The Bruins also shoot just 29.7% from long range as a team, so a deficit will be tough for them to climb out of.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball around Pepperdine Waves guard Styles Phipps (0) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The best matchup of the night will be in the backcourt. Donovan Dent, a transfer guard from New Mexico, missed UCLA's game against West Georgia, but is one of the best scorers in the country. Dent is posting 16.5 points, three rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals per game and can disrupt the offensive flow for Arizona. Bradley will have a big task to keep him at bay.

Last season with the Lobos, he shot 40.9% on 3-pointers. While he hasn't been as efficient so far this season, he's a threat across midcourt for Bradley to defend.

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The result will carry some steam, positive or negative, into the following game at UConn. The Huskies are ranked third in the country right now, and that ranking could lift even more should they take down No. 7 BYU this week.

How UConn fares against BYU's AJ Dybantsa will inform Arizona how Peat could find success against the seasoned Huskies' front court, led by forward Alex Karaban. The senior is a fourth-year starter for coach Dan Hurley and has scored 17.3 points per game this season and pulled in six rebounds per game.

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Tarris Reed Jr. will be the point of attack offensively for the Huskies, leading the team in points (19.5 per game) and rebounds (ten per game) this season. He's shot 71.4% from the field and his 6-foot-11, 265-pound frame will make him a threat in the paint against Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka.

However, Arizona may have the luxury of being extra physical with UConn, given its own size and defensive prowess in the paint. Additionally, the Huskies have only converted on 74.6% of their trips to the charity stripe, indicating that fouls aren't the biggest concern for the Wildcats.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) reacts after a foul was called on him during the second half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While Arizona has already made waves by knocking off Florida and rising into the national conversation again, these two games in totally different sites will indicate just how strong the Wildcats could be in conference and tournament play when surrounded by stiff competition.

What do you think about Arizona's upcoming visits to UCLA and UConn?

