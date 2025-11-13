Scouting Arizona's Matchups Against UCLA & UConn
Arizona is 3-0 and cruising through the early portion of the season. With a big win over the defending national champion Florida Gators in the season-opener, the Wildcats have carried the momentum back to Tucson and boast one of the best wins of the young season.
The Wildcats continued their stretch of dominance to start the season against Northern Arizona with an 84-49 victory at the McKale Center. While Arizona has a significant talent edge over the Lumberjacks, it was a good representation of a key strength for the Wildcats: depth.
Freshman Koa Peat had a tough night, shooting just 3-of-10, after scoring 48 points across the first two games. Peat has been a leading scoring option for the Wildcats early on, but when he wasn't hitting shots, Arizona found offense elsewhere.
Veteran guard Jaden Bradley facilitated well, scoring 13 points and dishing out three assists. Off the bench, freshman Dwayne Aristode stepped up in a big way, leading the team with 18 points and knocking down six triples.
Tommy Lloyd was happy with another easy win that allowed him to go deeper into the bench and get the regulars some time off their feet. Heading into a challenging two-game stretch, Lloyd has the Wildcats rolling full steam ahead.
Arizona's Cross-Country Trip
UCLA and UConn are up next for Arizona, with both games coming on the road. The Wildcats will be in Inglewood, California, on Friday and then make the trip across the country to Storrs, Connecticut, the following Wednesday.
The Bruins are a team Arizona is still familiar with from the Pac-12 days. UCLA coach Mick Cronin brought his team to Phoenix last season and took down the Wildcats in a 57-54 defensive battle.
"Anytime we play UCLA, we know it’s going to be a great challenge," Lloyd said. "Got a ton of respect for Mick. He’s a really good basketball coach, and every time you play against them, the game is going to be physical. It’s going to be gritty."
While Arizona has already faced stiff competition this season, UCLA, ranked 15th in the AP Poll, will face its first big test this season. The Bruins did have closer-than-expected games against Eastern Washington and Pepperdine this season, but the Wildcats present a whole new challenge.
UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau has been a leading force through three games with 16.3 points per game and has added 4.7 rebounds per game as well. The 6-foot-9 senior will test Arizona's youth down low, but should the Wildcats shut him down, the Bruins don't have a ton of options.
Through three games, UCLA has seven players averaging 20 minutes or more per game. The Bruins also shoot just 29.7% from long range as a team, so a deficit will be tough for them to climb out of.
The best matchup of the night will be in the backcourt. Donovan Dent, a transfer guard from New Mexico, missed UCLA's game against West Georgia, but is one of the best scorers in the country. Dent is posting 16.5 points, three rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals per game and can disrupt the offensive flow for Arizona. Bradley will have a big task to keep him at bay.
Last season with the Lobos, he shot 40.9% on 3-pointers. While he hasn't been as efficient so far this season, he's a threat across midcourt for Bradley to defend.
The result will carry some steam, positive or negative, into the following game at UConn. The Huskies are ranked third in the country right now, and that ranking could lift even more should they take down No. 7 BYU this week.
How UConn fares against BYU's AJ Dybantsa will inform Arizona how Peat could find success against the seasoned Huskies' front court, led by forward Alex Karaban. The senior is a fourth-year starter for coach Dan Hurley and has scored 17.3 points per game this season and pulled in six rebounds per game.
Tarris Reed Jr. will be the point of attack offensively for the Huskies, leading the team in points (19.5 per game) and rebounds (ten per game) this season. He's shot 71.4% from the field and his 6-foot-11, 265-pound frame will make him a threat in the paint against Motiejus Krivas and Tobe Awaka.
However, Arizona may have the luxury of being extra physical with UConn, given its own size and defensive prowess in the paint. Additionally, the Huskies have only converted on 74.6% of their trips to the charity stripe, indicating that fouls aren't the biggest concern for the Wildcats.
While Arizona has already made waves by knocking off Florida and rising into the national conversation again, these two games in totally different sites will indicate just how strong the Wildcats could be in conference and tournament play when surrounded by stiff competition.
