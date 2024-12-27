7 Arizona Wildcats Baseball Stars Set To Be on Opening Day MLB Rosters in 2025
The Arizona Wildcats baseball program has stayed consistently competitive since winning it all in 2012.
Because of that, they've done a good job of developing players into getting drafted and sticking on MLB rosters.
There are seven former Wildcats players currently expected to be on opening day rosters next year.
C Austin Wells, New York Yankees
Wells is the biggest name to come from the school in a while as he was a finalist for the AL Rookie of the Year award last season.
The 25-year-old is solid at the plate, continuing to be a patient batter, but is mostly known as a fantastic defensive catcher.
RHP Kevin Ginkel, Arizona Diamondbacks
Ginkel has been an underrated, impressive reliever for the past few seasons after stumbling out the gate of his professional career.
Over his last three campaigns, he has posted a 2.95 ERA with a WHIP of just 1.130. He is in the last two seasons of team control and will try to stay well above average in an effort to cash in.
RHP Tylor Megill, New York Mets
Megill was a breakout start of the Mets postseason push and could maneuver that into a permanent post in their bullpen or even the back end of once again shifting starting rotation.
Over his final seven regular season appearances he posted a 2.45 ERA in 33 innings of work.
RHP Andrew Nardi, Miami Marlins
Nardi took a big step back last year for the Marlins, but so did much of that team.
He was fantastic in 2023, though, putting up a 2.67 ERA with 11.5 K/9. There is still room for him to get back to that form on a team that creates little pressure right now.
IF Kevin Newman, Los Angeles Angels
Newman has become a solid bench bat that can at least get on base somewhat consistently. His best attribute is definitely his glove, but he at least rarely strikes out and bats for a solid average.
OF Rob Refsnyder, Boston Red Sox
Refsnyder has been in the league since 2015 and looks to be returning to the Red Sox once again despite mulling retirement.
He posted a .283/.359/.471 slash line in 2024, so there is still some gas left in the tank for the 33-year-old.
RHP Chase Silseth, Los Angeles Angels
Silseth lost almost all of the 2024 campaign to an elbow injury, but will hope to come back strong next season.
The 24-year-old was solid in 2023, posted a 3.96 ERA. He has high strikeout potential, but still needs to work on cutting down his walk rate.