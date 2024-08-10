Arizona Football Continues to Have Incredible Running Back Battle
With Arizona's first game of the season now three Saturdays away, camp battles continue to be monitored as the Wildcats have players all across this roster who are trying to impress the new coaching staff and earn themselves a major role this year.
Some of their positions are already accounted for, namely at quarterback with Noah Fifita being the face of that position and Tetairoa McMillan their clear No. 1 option in the passing game.
However, there are plenty of spots behind those two that are being determined in practice, with one of their new wide outs looking like he could be in line for big role this season, and one of their talented tight ends emerging as a real option to become the starter.
When it comes to the rushing aspect of this roster, the Wildcats have made it clear they are going to utilize many of their running backs, but that doesn't mean there isn't a battle between the three starting frontrunners to determine who gets that designation.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt received some national attention when he was added to the watchlist of the most coveted award for his position, and with Qauli Conley following Brent Brennan to Arizona, his familiarity with the coaching staff could give him a leg up.
But, it sounds like one of the holdovers from last year's Wildcats team is in major consideration to be the starter.
According to Jason Scheer of 247Sports, Rayshon "Speedy" Luke has been impressive during practices throughout camp, routinely blowing by defenders in drills and team action. That has caused him to start getting first team reps on offense, something that is surprising considering the pedigree of the other two players.
Luke only has 258 total rushing yards in his two years of experience, while Croskey-Merritt ran for over 1,000 last season with New Mexico and Conley went over 800 at San Jose State.
The fact Luke is in serious contention to be named the starting running back at this point in time points to just how much Brennan is taking into account what is occurring on the practice field.
How the final depth chart ultimately looks will be revealed before Week 1 starts, but based on how hotly-contested this battle has been so far, it seems like Arizona is going to have a really good unit on their hands this season.