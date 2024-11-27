Arizona Loses Another 2025 Commit With Three-Star WR Flipping to Florida
This has been anything but a memorable season for the Arizona Wildcats.
After they hired Brent Brennan to lead this program following Jedd Fisch's departure to Washington, the hope was he would be able to keep the momentum going that had culminated in a 10-win campaign just one year ago.
That hasn't happened.
Injuries and poor performances by key players have caused the Wildcats to miss out on competing in a bowl game, something that didn't seem remotely possible when they were heading into the season.
There are some question marks about Brennan's viability going forward with such a stark difference in year-over-year performance.
That seemingly has bled over onto the recruiting trail.
Arizona was dealt a devastating blow when their top-ranked commit and sole four-star player in the 2025 class, Terry Shelton, decommitted from the program and flipped to TCU.
Seen as a potential replacement for their all-world wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, not having the big-bodied weapon has caused their recruiting rankings to take a hit.
Things only continue to fall based on the latest decommitment and flip that was announced.
Three-star wide receiver Muizz Tounkara will now join the Florida Gators.
He had been committed to Arizona since July.
"I feel that Florida is the right fit for me. Number one the head coach. Coach Napier is a head coach with background of coaching wide receivers. He definitely has an emphasis on airing the ball out which gives guys like myself optimal opportunity to showcase our skills," he said per Steve Wiltfong of On3.
This is another tough pill to swallow for the Wildcats.
While Tounkara isn't considered an elite recruit by any means, his 6-foot-3 frame would also give them someone who can play on the outside that would mirror what McMillan can do.
Arizona is now just hoping they can get to the finish line for Early National Signing Day on Dec. 4.
They currently have 19 players committed in their 2025 class.