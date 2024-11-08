Arizona Promising Freshman Projected to OKC Thunder in Latest NBA Mock Draft
Although the 2024 men's basketball season has just begun, it is never too early to start discussing where some of these Arizona Wildcats will land in next year’s NBA draft.
In a recent NBA Mock draft done by Bleacher Report, multiple Wildcats were projected to be selected in the full two-round preview. Arizona, who is ranked 11th in the country in the preseason polls will have plenty of eyes on them this season as they look to make a deep run into March, but also because of the amount of talent many believe will translate well to the professional levels.
There will only be 59 picks in the 2025 NBA draft as the New York Knicks lost their 2025 second-round pick as a result of the league's investigation into the team's signing of guard Jalen Brunson this summer as a free agent back in 2022. However, that didn't seem to matter for the Wildcats as five players were mocked to go in the upcoming draft.
Arizona's freshman forward Carter Bryant was projected to go 22nd to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The first Wildcat off the board in this early mock draft was forward Carter Bryant. The freshman from Riverside, California joined Arizona this offseason and is seen as one of the most exciting first-year players in the nation.
There are a lot of mouths to feed at Arizona, so Carter Bryant's production may fluctuate. However, he's going to create draft buzz with eye-test results on 6'8" size, smooth perimeter scoring and athletic finishing around the rim,” writes Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report. “Consistency and decision-making will determine how big of a role he plays this season, but he has clear NBA tools with a body and skill set that fit an enticing big wing or combo-forward archetype.”
Getting him playing time will certainly the biggest issue on Bryants' draft stock this season, and might be the only thing holding him back from breaking into the lottery picks. In the first game of the season, the freshman picked up six points and one rebound across 16 minutes of action. He did quickly pick up four personal fouls, so there are obviously some things that are still needed for his development. He will need to make the most of his minutes this season.
The Thunder are a team on the rise, and being selected towards the end of the round should give you an idea that they are already a contender. A young player like Bryant, who is already fighting for minutes with Arizona would likely find himself in the same boat at the beginning of his career at the next level, or possibly a stop with the NBA G League.
Bryant and the rest of the Wildcats will have another chance to improve their NBA draft stock when they return to action on Saturday at the McKale Memorial Center against the Old Dominion Monarchs.