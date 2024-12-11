Arizona Reportedly Has Reached Out to Transfer Wide Receiver Eric Rivers
It will be interesting to see what takes place for Arizona this offseason.
After a disastrous showing by the program in the first year under Brent Brennan's leadership, there have been multiple players who have entered their names into the transfer portal, including starting tight end Keyan Burnett and star linebacker Jacob Manu.
Departing production won't end there, though.
While their all-world wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan hasn't officially declared for the NFL draft yet like offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea did, he is expected to turn professional at some point before the deadline where he's projected to be a top 10 pick.
In all likelihood, the Wildcats will have to replace his output.
Knowing that, Arizona has reportedly reached out to wide receiver Eric Rivers in the transfer portal.
After beginning his career as a defensive back with Memphis following his decision to commit to them out of high school as a three-star recruit, the 5-foot-11 pass catcher changed course after he missed the 2022 season with an injury.
At Florida International, he put together two solid years, including this past season where he was a breakout star with 1,172 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns that put him fifth and fourth at the FBS level respectively.
Per the report from Hayes Fawcett of On3, Arizona is one of the 40-plus schools who have reached out to Rivers at this point in time.
It's not clear exactly what he's looking for in his next school, but based on the production he just had, there will be tons of blue-chip programs around the country who would love to bring him in.
The Wildcats will have to hope they can convince the standout Group of 5 wide receiver to come to Tucson, something that could be difficult based on what took place on the field this past season.