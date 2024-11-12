Arizona Star Mocked to Detroit Lions in Latest 2025 NFL Draft Prediction
It's been as ugly as it could be for the Arizona football team throughout the past few weeks. They were blown out in their last contest, a major concern as it looked like the team quit.
That's a problem for Arizona moving forward, and until things change, this will go down as one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Currently, 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12, this wasn't the plan for a team with College Football Playoff hopes.
There are a few reasons for that, and even some of the top players on Arizona's roster are to blame. They haven't performed at the level they were expected to, and as a result, they look like one of the worst Power 4 teams in America.
Among those players is Tacario Davis, who simply hasn't done enough to help Arizona become the defense it needs to be.
It's tough to blame Davis for all of their problems, but he's the best player on the defense, and he's often going to get the most blame.
This has been the worst year of his career, but he still looks like a potential first-round talent because of what he's done in other showings.
Blecher Report's NFL Scouting Department believes so, naming him a fit for the Detroit Lions.
"Given the defense's need at cornerback, Brad Holmes will likely be doing a lot of homework on this year's draft class at the position. The Arizona product's size should pique Holmes' interest and the corner has plenty of potential at the next level."
BR's Scout had more on the cornerback.
"Davis is an intriguing cornerback prospect with rare length and size—at 6'4" and 195 pounds, he brings a unique profile to the position," B/R's defensive backs scout Cory Giddings said via the Davis' scouting report. "His combination of height and movement skills allows him to compete in press coverage, and his physicality in both coverage and run defense stands out. Davis offers a unique blend of athleticism and physical play, making him a potential second-round pick with the ability to impact at the next level."
Hopefully, this down year from Davis won't impact his draft stock too much. There's no denying the type of talent he has, and perhaps the rough start to Arizona's campaign is why he isn't playing at the level he was expected to.
It's tough to get up when a team has flaws like Arizona's, so Davis might be checked out.
When he gets to the NFL, he's expected to immediately be a potential impact player. For the Lions, that'd mean he'd have an opportunity to win right away.