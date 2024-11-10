Arizona Elite Cornerback Lands With Pittsburgh Steelers in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Despite the down season, the Arizona Wildcats are still seeing some love for some of their top players on the roster.
With the NFL season halfway over, many are starting to get an idea of the potential order the teams will pick in for the 2025 NFL draft. On Saturday, The 33rd Team released their updated NFL mock draft, and one Wildcats defender found himself in the first round. The site predicts that defensive back Tacario Davis will land at the end of night one to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers have a good but banged-up secondary this season. With three of their cornerbacks set to hit free agency in 2025, adding some youth to their pass coverage would be a good idea. Head Coach Mike Tomlin, who has been at the helm of the team since 2007, could use some new blood in the position group that is in the middle of the league in passing yards allowed this season.
Davis, the junior from Long Beach, California hasn’t had the best season for the Wildcats, but his intangibles are still much wanted at the next level. He is a very physical player, and although he plays the secondary will often get involved in the run game. He is very good on shedding blocks. He plays press coverage extremely well and can make up space in pass coverage against some of the faster receivers.
So far this season, Davis has picked up 33 tackles and five pass deflections for the Wildcats. His seven tackles against tenth-ranked Utah Utes earned him the Jim Thorpe Defensive Back of the Week award at the beginning of October. He was named 2023 Second Team All-Pac-12 last season.
The site also predicted start wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to be taken in the first round in the recent mock draft.
The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled for April 24th through the 26th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. There will be seven rounds and 256 overall selections.
As for Davis and the rest of the Wildcats, they will be back in action next Friday night as they host the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. The kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET and will be available on FS1.