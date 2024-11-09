Arizona Star Predicted to Land with Cincinnati Bengals in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats are set to have one of their players join the next level after the first few picks in the 2025 NFL draft next April.
Tetairoa McMillan, the Wildcats star wide receiver, has had a fantastic career in the desert. In fact, his skill set is being projected as one of the best to come out of college this year. On Saturday The 33rd Team released their updated NFL mock draft and once again had the Arizona wideout being selected in the first round. This time around, they had him being selected 13th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals have a great wide receiver room led by Ja’Marr Chase, but there are questions on whether the organization will extend a contract to return their second-best receiver in Tee Higgins. The former Clemson Tigers product has also dealt with plenty of injury concerns this season. Bringing in a premier target like McMillan would be able to make an instant impact for quarterback Joe Burrow as they look to return to the top of the AFC North after a few down seasons.
The Arizona receiver is a big-frame pass-catcher who can use his size to his advantage that will translate well to the next level. He has an outstanding catch radius that makes his a great target for contested catches and as a top red zone threat.
McMillan returned to the program this season despite the coaching change. The Wildcats are now 3-6 on the season and most likely will not be able to participate in a bowl game in what should be his final season in college. If he does declare for the NFL draft, it is possible that he could be the top wide out taken next spring.
He continued to shine this last Saturday, although the Wildcats were dominated by the UCF Knights in the ‘Space Game. ' McMillan averaged 14 yards per reception and made six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He has now surpassed 1,000 yards receiving on the season for the second straight year.
The team is off this week, but McMillan and the rest of the Wildcats will be back in action next Friday night as they host the Houston Cougars at Arizona Stadium. The kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET and will be available on FS1.