Ja'Marr Chase Names the Two WR Stars That Can Reach Historic 2,000-Yard Season First
There have been no NFL receivers to surpass 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase believes he could be the one to make that record. And, if not him, then he has a very particular fellow NFL star in mind.
Chase could see this milestone being reached in the near future, too.
"The next three years, somebody has to do it, if it's not me," Chase said when speaking to CBS Sports this week. When asked who he thought could reach this unprecedented milestone, Chase replied "Me and Justin [Jefferson], of course."
That's some high praise Chase sent Jefferson's way by name-dropping him in this scenario. Jefferson does have the sixth highest receiving yard total in NFL history with the 1,809 yards he logged in 2022. The overall NFL record is held by Calvin Johnson with 1,964 yards he tallied in 2012. He fell just short of that elusive 2,000 mark.
Chase's best receiving season just happened last year as he totaled 1,708 yards to place him 14th in the all-time list. If he continues increasing his total amount, he could be on pace to break the record at some point in his career.
Jefferson isn't the only active player in the top-10 list, though, nor is he the highest-ranked active player. Cooper Kupp sits in second all-time with 19,47 yards in 2021, while Tyreek Hill's 1,799 yards from 2023 sit in seventh place. CeeDee Lamb is in the ninth spot with 1,749 yards from '23.
We'll see which NFL receiver hits that 2,000 milestone first. It's bound to happen at some point.