Arizona Star Receiver Tetairoa McMillan Named All-American by Prominent Publication
It was a season best pushed as far back in their minds as possible for the Arizona Wildcats and first-year head coach Brent Brennan.
After finishing 2023 with 10 wins, the program was hopeful for a strong showing in their debut campaign in the Big 12, but that strong showing will have to wait.
The Wildcats played to a 10-3 record in 2023, the last year under head coach Jedd Fisch and in the Pac-12, and followed it up with a 4-8 record in 2024.
It was a poor performance from a team that showed so much promise. But while the overall showing was disappointing, Arizona's superstar wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan still did what he does best, and it earned him a first-team All-American nod from The Athletic's college football staff.
"The Wildcats may not have met soaring preseason expectations, but McMillan posted his second consecutive big season to deliver on the preseason hype after he elected to stay at Arizona following the departure of coach Jedd Fisch to Washington," writes The Athletic. "As a junior, he caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns, including 304 yards in the opener against New Mexico and 202 yards against West Virginia. He continues to show a knack for highlight-reel catches."
McMillan surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the second time in as many years and led the Big 12 in that metric.
For his career, he has tallied 3,423 receiving yards on 213 receptions, averaging 16.1 yards per catch and 92.5 yards per game, with 26 touchdowns.
The junior is expected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, with a recent mock from Sports Illustrated projecting the superstar receiver to be taken with the No. 6 overall pick, currently held by the Tennessee Titans.
McMillan is all but guaranteed to make a splash with whatever team he does land with through the draft, and having his talent witnessed by many more people across the nation when he plays on Sundays will begin to earn him more of the recognition that he deserves.