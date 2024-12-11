Arizona Wildcats Star Tetairoa McMillan Lands Inside Top 10 of SI's NFL Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats struggled mightily in most facets during the 2024 college football season.
But, there was one player who was still able to produce at an impressive clip despite all of the struggles; star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
After a dominant 2023 campaign in which he was right there with LSU Tigers Malik Nabers, Washington Huskies Rome Odunze and Ohio State Buckeyes Marvin Harrison Jr., who were all selected in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft, he proved once again that he is arguably the best player at his position in the nation.
This year, it was Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes and Luther Burden III of the Missouri Tigers who he is competing with for the No. 1 wide receiver spot.
An argument could certainly be made that he is the best of the bunch, but most mock drafts have Hunter going ahead of him mainly because of his two-way ability.
In addition to playing wide receiver, he is an excellent cornerback as well, and teams could get two players in one when selecting him.
In a recent mock draft done by Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated, he has the Colorado star being selected No. 3 by the New England Patriots.
McMillan isn’t too far behind in this one, as he also lands well inside the top 10.
With the No. 6 pick, Flick has mocked him to the Tennessee Titans.
“The Titans also have quarterback questions, as Will Levis has battled inconsistency and some frustratingly low valleys, but it’s possible, if not probable, that he gets another year. In such a reality, Tennessee needs to give him a better supporting cast. McMillan is a quarterback-friendly target at 6'5", 212 pounds, and he caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards—third most in Division I—and eight touchdowns this season.”
That has been a need for the Titans since they traded A.J. Brown and things haven't worked out with Treylon Burks.
A true junior, McMillan has eligibility remaining should he want to stay in Tucson, but it would be hard to pass up the chance at being a top-10 pick even with NIL money and revenue sharing starting in 2025.
There isn’t much of anything left for him to prove at the collegiate level, either.
He is the all-time leader in receiving yards at Arizona and is already one of the most productive players ever to suit up for the program.
Drawing comparisons to Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McMillan has all of the tools to become a No. 1 receiver at the next level.