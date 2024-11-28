Arizona State Defense 'Seeking Revenge' on Arizona Wildcats Superstar Duo
The Arizona Wildcats superstar duo dominated the Arizona State Sun Devils defense in last season's game which saw the Wildcats win 59-23.
They will look to do the same in this year's matchup, while the Sun Devils will try to get their revenge.
The two schools have had the opposite results of what was expected heading into the season with the Wildcats struggling to find wins and Arizona State sitting in the top 25.
In previewing the matchup, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman highlighted the fact that Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan combined to put up elite numbers in last season's rivalry week matchup.
It will likely have motivated the Sun Devils defense even more ahead of this one.
A year ago, Fifita went 30-of-41 through the air for a single-game school record 527 passing yards with five touchdowns, which was tied for second-most in school history, and one interception.
McMillan had 11 catches for 266 yards and was one of those scores.
It was his best game at the time.
It was new low for an Arizona State team in the first year of Kenny Dillingham's tenure.
Now that the Sun Devils are the No. 14 team in the country and Arizona is going to miss a bowl game, the group will try to have the last laugh this time around.
Arizona State currently has the No. 83 passing defense in the country, allowing 228.5 yards per game and 11.02 yards per completion. It has been their stout run defense that has led them to their success this year.
This could be a nightmare matchup for the Sun Devils as the Wildcats are still a pass-first school.
The best passing offense they have faced this season was the No. 11-ranked passing game of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a matchup that Arizona State went on to lose.
Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton actually had a little bit of trouble in that matchup, though, completing 24-of-44 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
The Arizona offense isn't as good this year as it was last season, but the two stars are still solid.
Fifita has completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,832 yards with 17 touchdowns and an inefficient 12 interceptions.
McMillan is as good as ever, with 78 catches for 1,251 yards with seven touchdowns. He has surpassed 200 yards twice, peaking in the first week with 304 yards against the New Mexico Lobos.
Expect the Wildcats signal caller to go to his star wideout a lot in this one again.