Arizona Could Be Without Their Best Offensive Lineman Against Arizona State
The Arizona Wildcats will play their final game of the season on Saturday.
That didn't seem like a remote possibility when they were getting ready for this campaign during the summer and into the fall.
Despite the head coaching change and significant departures by way of the transfer portal and NFL draft, the Wildcats still held onto their star quarterback who was the 2023 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, superstar wide receiver, projected first-round offensive lineman, and some experienced players on defense.
Arizona was viewed as a dark horse team to make the College Football Playoff since they were billed as contenders for the Big 12 title game.
Unfortunately, none of that became a reality.
The Wildcats will have to settle for playing spoiler in their final game of the season, hoping to take their rivals, Arizona State, out of contention for a conference championship and CFP appearance.
But if they are going to pull off the upset at home, they might have to do it without their best offensive lineman.
Head coach Brent Brennan said he's "not sure" if Jonah Savaiinaea will be able to suit up on Saturday for the finale after he left the contest against TCU in the fourth quarter by limping off the field.
Arizona has had major injury issues across their offensive line throughout the entire year, but losing the projected first-round draft pick who has played at both tackle spots this season would be a major blow.
Redshirt sophomore Michael Wooten would start in his place if he isn't able to play.
Savaiinaea hasn't missed a game in his three-year career.
Not having him available could be the final nail in the coffin of this offensive unit that has struggled because they haven't been able to consistently protect their quarterback and open up running lanes for their rushing attack.
Per Justin Spears of The Arizona Daily Star, Savaiinaea has recorded 1,544 pass-blocking snaps at right tackle, left tackle and right guard, and has only allowed eight sacks.
Without him, it's going to be even harder for the Wildcats to move the ball than it's been for the majority of the season because of their other offensive line injuries.
This will be something to monitor throughout the week of preparation as Arizona gets ready to take on their archrivals in a game that has massive implications nationally.