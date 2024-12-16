Arizona Wildcats in Final Two for Star Transfer Wayshawn Parker After His Visit
Arizona is starting to build some momentum of their own in the transfer portal after they saw roughly 30 players enter their names into consideration for other schools to reach out and present them with a new opportunity.
Coming off the season the Wildcats just had, this wasn't that surprising, but the sheer number of players they could lose makes it hard to think they are going to follow up the disastrous first year under Brent Brennan with a successful one in 2025.
But, Arizona has started to get some additions of their own.
First, they landed wide receiver Luke Wysong, who could be a real weapon for them next season. Then, they brought in FCS-level edge rusher Chancellor Owens, who could become a productive player during his time in Tucson.
Both are solid pieces, but neither turn heads.
Someone who would cause people to take notice of what Brennan and his staff are doing for Arizona in the portal would be to land top-ranked transfer running back Wayshawn Parker.
It was shared here at Arizona Wildcats On SI that the had taken a trip to Tucson, but with the likes of USC, UCLA, and Utah also set up to receive a visit from him, the chances of them getting Parker on board seemed to be slim.
However, the latest update in this process has given Arizona a real possibility of earning a commitment from him.
"I canceled UCLA and USC. So it's out of two schools, Arizona and Utah," Parker said per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports who added a decision will be coming at the end of this week following his visit to Utah.
That is huge.
The Wildcats are losing their leading rusher Quali Conley to graduation, and even though they have Kedrick Reescano to take over next season, they would love to add the 735-yard, four-touchdown output that Parker produced in his freshman year.
This process remains something to keep an eye on.
Arizona has a real chance of making a splash in the portal.