Top-Ranked Transfer Running Back Wayshawn Parker Schedules Visit to Arizona
Arizona is in desperate need of making things happen in the transfer portal.
There is a mass exodus taking place right now, with the number reaching 30 players who have entered their name into consideration to change programs.
Brent Brennan and his staff have to start bringing in talent of their own if they are going to compete next season, and after they were able to land wide receiver Luke Wysong to bolster that unit, they have their sights set on the top-ranked transfer running back Wayshawn Parker.
Per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, the Wildcats were one of 12 teams who have reached out to him and offered a scholarship. That has resulted in him scheduling a visit to Tucson.
This will be a tough process to win.
The three-star running back in the 2024 class committed to Washington State out of high school and put together a great freshman season, rushing for 735 yards and four touchdowns that earned him Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.
While there were only two teams left standing in the Pac-12 because of conference realignment, his impressive performance was enough to make other teams around the country interested.
Along with Arizona, he's also slated to visit USC, Ole Miss and Utah.
Brennan is going to have his hands full convincing Parker to come to Tucson based on the campaign they just had and the optics that the program is going in the wrong direction, but the new hire of Seth Doege to become their offensive coordinator could play a huge factor here, along with the possibility of immediate playing time.
Arizona is going to be without Rayshon "Speedy" Luke who put his name into the portal earlier when it opened, and they are losing Qauli Conley to graduation.
Kedrick Reescano likely enters camp as the projected starter, but this offense certainly will utilize two running backs which Parker could fill.