Arizona Wildcats Lineman Lands With Detroit Lions in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Arizona's offensive line struggled in their Week 2 contest against Northern Arizona, a concerning sign as they head into the tougher part of their schedule.
The Wildcats take on Kansas State on Friday night, a contest between two top 20-ranked teams. While Kansas State is also in the Big 12, this won't be a conference game. Arizona and Kansas State agreed to play each other before the Wildcats joined the Big 12.
Nonetheless, it's an important matchup and one that should have major College Football Playoff implications.
A win for Arizona would likely put them in the top 15 in the country and on the radar of the CFP committee.
But there are some clear worries heading into the game.
Their offensive line issues were a huge problem on Saturday, and a main reason why they scored just 22 points against a Northern Arizona, a team that shouldn't be on the same field as the Wildcats.
Even Jonah Savaiinaea, a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, didn't play as well as expected. On multiple plays, the player Savaiinaea was supposed to be impeding went unblocked.
For the Wildcats to be the offensive unit they're looking to be, he needs to be better.
Savaiinaea understands that, and he'll have an excellent opportunity to prove he's still one of the best in the country against Kansas State.
Every game from here on out will have an impact on where he gets drafted in 2025. Scouts want to see whether he can play against top defenses, and if history repeats itself, he certainly can.
That's why Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department slotted him to the Detroit Lions in their latest mock draft.
"Kevin Zeitler will be a 35-year-old free agent this offseason, so Brad Holmes would be wise to explore the guards in this year's draft class. Savaiinaea has lined up at tackle in college but might be best suited on the interior in the NFL, putting the Wildcat on Holmes' radar."
Brandon Thorn of BR's NFL Department also had big words for the lineman, calling him one of the top blockers in the class.
"Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea is one of the more talented blockers in this class in terms of size (6'5", 336 lbs), power and quickness, signaling a rising prospect as the season plays out," Thorn said.
Savaiinaea would join an explosive Lions offense that also has one of the better lines in the NFL.
His mock draft positioning shows how good he is, which is why it was even more surprising he didn't play as well as he could have against NAU.
If he bounces back in a strong way over the next few months, expect his name to be called early during the 2025 NFL draft.