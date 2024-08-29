Three Arizona Football Players Named NFL Draft Preseason Top 25 Prospects
Arizona has lofty expectations entering the 2024 season due to the talent on their roster. The Wildcats offense is expected to be one of the best in the nation, while the defense will have to adjust to Big 12 play.
With all of the talented offensive programs in the Big 12, there will likely be a learning curve for the defense. As long as they can get stops when needed, Arizona should be in a good position.
Arizona had eight players make NFL rosters on Tuesday, and that number could double in a year or two.
The Wildcats, led by Tetairoa McMillan, a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, has others who could hear their names called in the first round when the time comes.
Field Yates of ESPN listed his top 25 NFL draft "preseason top 25 prospects," which included three Wildcats.
McMillan ranked the highest on the list, coming in at No. 8.
"While the 2025 class of wide receivers is not likely to stand as tall as the 2024 group, it still has some serious high-end talent. McMillan is the most complete I have seen at the position so far, as he has elite hands, runs precise routes, plays with great feel and is powerful after the catch."
Staying on that side of the football, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea came in at No. 20 on his list. Savaiinaea will be tasked with protecting Noah Fifita, as a quarterback is often only as good as his quarterback.
"There are physically imposing offensive linemen, and then there is Savaiinaea, who dominates at the point of attack with his massive frame... The second Savaiinaea gets his hands on a defender, it's over. He has allowed just two sacks over 25 starts."
Arizona had one player from their defense on the list, star cornerback Tacario Davis, who came in at No. 25.
Davis will have to defend the other team's top wide receivers and needs to have another impressive season against many of the nation's top receivers.
Those three players deserve all of the recognition they've gotten in recent months, but with strong play this year, others on the team could join this list.
Arizona will start their 2024 campaign against New Mexico on Saturday, a game that the Wildcats should win.
Every game will matter for them to make the College Football Playoffs, but their draft-eligible players will be playing for something even bigger than that with hopes of being an NFL draft pick.