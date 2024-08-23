Arizona Wildcats Lineman Lands with Miami Dolphins in NFL Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats are poised for a great season in 2024 with a lot of high-end talent at multiple positions.
Coming into 2024, the Wildcats have some lofty expectations after bringing back a lot of their starters from last year. While Arizona won’t be playing in the Pac-12 anymore, they will be bringing a loaded roster to the Big 12 for their debut in a new conference.
The Wildcats are currently ranked 21st in the country, and making the College Football Playoff should be a realistic goal for them this season. If Arizona is going to reach their lofty expectations, it will be because their offense is one of the top in the country.
While Tetairoa McMillan is going to be getting a lot of national attention as one of the top wide receivers in the country, Arizona also has one of the top offensive linemen in the nation.
In a recent Mock Draft by Field Yates of ESPN, he had the talented Jonah Savaiinaea going to the Miami Dolphins.
"I had the interior offensive line as an area of need for the Dolphins in this past draft, though the team opted against taking anyone there this year. Adding the 6-5, 330-pound Savaiinaea would address it in a literal big way, as the hulking Arizona tackle (who has played extensively at right guard, too) could easily move inside full time. He has the feet to thrive at tackle, but his raw power and ability to create rushing lanes should translate to the pros at guard. Stay out of his way or you might get flattened."
This past offseason, the Dolphins were expected to address their offensive line, as it was a bit of an issue for them last year. Miami was able to overcome the offensive line issues with a lot of quick passes to get the ball into the hands of their elite playmakers.
However, the unit overall isn't considered to be a strength.
Adding a player like Savaiinaea would give the Dolphins a versatile lineman who is capable of playing either at guard or tackle. While Savaiinaea is a very good tackle at Arizona, he has the size at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds to play at guard as well.
With experience at both positions for the Wildcats, it will help his draft stock next spring.
As things get closer to the start of the season for Arizona, Savaiinaea will be a player to watch on the offensive side of the ball for the Wildcats.
After seeing his teammate Jordan Morgan get selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, he will be attempting to do the same in 2025.