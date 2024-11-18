Arizona Wildcats Seek To Build Winning Streak Against TCU Horned Frogs
One win down, two wins to go.
That’s how the Arizona Wildcats look at it.
The Wildcats travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday as they attempt to win out and claim a bowl game berth in their first season under coach Brent Brennan.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. mountain on ESPN+.
Arizona (4-6, 2-5 in Big 12) finally snapped its losing streak with a dominant 27-3 win over Houston on Friday. The Wildcats had lost five straight games before that. The victory was a necessity to reach a bowl game, but so is winning the next two.
TCU (6-4, 4-3) has clinched a bowl berth but isn’t taking its foot off the pedal.
The Horned Frogs finally have some momentum after a long hangover from their incredible run to the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game. They now seem to be heading in the right direction again.
Here is a preview of the Wildcats and the Horned Frogs.
Arizona at TCU
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Time: 1 p.m. MT, Saturday
TV: ESPN+
Radio: KCUB 1290-AM (Flagship), KHYT 107.5-FM (sister station)
Coaches: Arizona — Brent Brennan (4-6 at Arizona, 38-54 career as head coach); TCU — Sonny Dykes (24-13 at TCU, 95-76 overall).
Records: Arizona — 4-6 (2-5 in Big 12); TCU — 6-4 (4-3).
Fun fact: Dykes used to work at Arizona. He was the Wildcats’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2007-09 under Mike Stoops.
All-Times Series: Series tied, 1-1.
Last meeting: TCU 13, Arizona 10 (2003).
Series notes: This will be the second time the two teams have met in Fort Worth. Arizona won that game, 35-31, in 1999.
Last week: Arizona def. Houston, 27-3; TCU was idle.
About TCU: The Horned Frogs’ magical run to the national title game with quarterback Max Duggan is a distant memory. Last year’s under .500 follow-up season ensured that. Now, Dykes is trying to build something consistent in Fort Worth, which is what his predecessor, Gary Patterson, was able to do. Dykes has to walk by that statue of Patterson every day. He knows that’s the standard.
Since TCU was blown out by Iron Skillet rival SMU (66-42, and yes that’s what they play for) the Horned Frogs are 4-2 and two weeks removed from a blowout over Oklahoma State. The commitment to quarterback Josh Hoover has paid off and is a great building block for 2025.
About Arizona: The Wildcats found some balance offensively against Houston. It’s also probably not a coincidence that Arizona won after running back Quali Conley rushed for more than 100 yards.
The Arizona defense didn’t allow Houston quarterback Zeon Chriss to hurt them. The crazy part is that, as a passer, that was Chriss’ best game and he and the Cougars failed to score a touchdown.
The Wildcats still need two more wins to reach a bowl game. That means a win on Saturday and a win over their Territorial Cup rival Arizona State the following weekend. The work isn’t done yet.
Next Up: Arizona hosts Arizona State on Nov. 30. TCU travels to Cincinnati on Nov. 30.