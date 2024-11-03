Arizona Wildcats Star Predicted to Land with AFC North in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats are set to have one of their players join the next level after the first few picks in the 2025 NFL draft next April.
Tetairoa McMillan, the Wildcats star wide receiver, has had a fantastic career in the desert. In fact, his skill set is being projected as one of the best to come out of college this year. On Friday, The 33rd Team released their updated NFL mock draft and once again had the Arizona wideout being selected in the first round. This time around, they had him being selected eighth overall by the Cleveland Browns.
McMillan would instantly make the Browns a better team. After a few trades that have gone south, the team has continued to struggle over the past few seasons. The team is currently without its starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season with a knee injury. The Browns' front office traded a lot of past draft capital for him in 2023, and so far, it has not helped the organization move forward.
If the Browns don’t decide to take a new quarterback of the future with their first selection this April, McMillan would be a great fit to be a cornerstone of the franchise to build around for the next decade.
McMillan had the best conference game of the season two weeks ago against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Despite the loss, the sophomore wideout picked up ten receptions for 202 yards and a receiving touchdown He surpassed 100 yards receiving for the first time since the game against Texas Tech in week 5. He reached the milestone for the fourth time this season.
He continued to shine this past Saturday, although the Wildcats were dominated by the UCF Knights in the ‘Space Game. ' McMillan averaged 14 yards per reception and made six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. He has now surpassed 1,000 yards receiving on the season for the second straight year.
As the Wildcats fall to 3-6 on the season, the biggest disappointment of the year might be that we could miss out on one extra game of the junior receiver in an Arizona uniform. It is unlikely that the program will make it to a bowl game as they would have to win the remaining three games on their schedule to do so.
Regardless, McMillan still has at least 12 more quarters to impress NFL scouts, and he could very well be the top wide receiver in the draft this upcoming April.