Arizona Wildcats Star Tetairoa McMillan Named AP First-Team All-American
The Arizona Wildcats have been incredibly busy with the transfer portal recently.
But for former Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, his final year with Arizona has officially culminated with 2024 AP First-Team All-American honors as announced by The Associated Press on Dec. 16.
This is a major feat for McMillan and the Wildcats as a whole, as it has been over a decade since a player from their team has been awarded this title.
Linebacker Scooby Wright III was the last Arizona player to receive the acknowledgment in 2014.
While McMillan is not the first to be awarded this title, he is the first offensive player to become an AP All-American since 2013 when Ka'Deem Carey was given the honor.
The process for being named an AP First-Team All-American is lengthy, as the team is determined by a vote made from a substantial media team.
The 21-year-old Hawai'i native will add this achievement to his extensive list of acknowledgments.
Throughout the 2024 season, McMillan has also been awarded AP National Player of the Week and AP First-Team All-Big 12, FWAA Second-Team All-American as of Dec. 17, and AFCA First-Team All-American, among several other recognitions.
His AP First-Team All-American award comes just a few days after the 6-foot-5 junior made the exciting announcement that he will be declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.
McMillan is the program leader in receiving yards (3,423) from his three seasons in Tucson.
Additionally, he is the third player in Wildcats history to have 26 career touchdown receptions.
While his impressive stats do not stop there, adding AP First-Team All-American to his name certainly puts a stamp on his career with Arizona.