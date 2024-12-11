2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: First-Round Predictions for Every Team
As the NFL calendar flips to Week 15, a few teams have already clinched playoff spots, while others have started planning vacations.
The college football regular season is over, as is conference championship weekend and the bowl season is in full swing.
So, what better time for a mock draft? Here are Sports Illustrated’s latest projections.
Note: The NFL draft order is based on current records.
1. Las Vegas Raiders (2–11)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, WR
The pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
It’s only fitting that Sanders, for his Rolex-driven flash and gamble-centric improvisation skills, winds up in Las Vegas. The Raiders don’t appear to have a long-term quarterback solution on their roster, and Sanders gets the nod at No. 1 over Miami’s Cam Ward. Among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts, Sanders’s 74.2% completion rate was the best in the nation this past season. He finished second in the FBS with 35 passing touchdowns and third with 3,926 passing yards.
2. New York Giants (2–11)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, CB
The pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Giants are last in the NFL in scoring at 14.9 points per game. Led by Ward, Miami led college football with 44.2 points per game. If only it were that simple, right? There is, however, reason for the Hurricanes’ offensive mastery, and it starts with Ward, whose moxie, arm talent and accuracy helped him throw a nation-leading 36 touchdown passes. He’s a crafty thrower with manipulative eyes and has made substantial strides as a decision-maker. Ward still has room to mature on the field, but the Giants need to swing for the fences, and Ward’s upside warrants this pick.
3. New England Patriots (3–10)
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
The pick: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
The Patriots need to surround rookie quarterback Drake Maye with better pieces. New England is last in the league in passing offense, averaging only 170 yards per game, and needs help on its offensive line and with its skill-position talent. How special is Hunter? He’s top six in the country in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,152) and receiving touchdowns (14), and nobody’s certain whether he’s better suited to play receiver or cornerback at the next level. He intercepted four passes this fall, two of which came in his final three games. No matter where the Patriots put him, he’ll be a star.
4. Carolina Panthers (3–10)
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB
The pick: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Once a quarterback spot, Bryce Young has shown enough to earn another year under center. If Carolina wants to win with Young next season, it should focus on addressing a defense ranked 29th in the NFL in sacks (25) and is allowing an NFL-worst 170 rushing yards per game, over 20 yards more than the next closest team. Enter Graham, who’s recorded 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 34 pressures this season. He also has the second-best run defense grade (92.4) among defenders with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3–10)
Biggest needs: OT, OG, DB
The pick: Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be a top priority for Jacksonville, and Campbell is a ready-made blocker. He started at left tackle each of his three years at LSU, but he lacks premium length and may have to kick inside to guard at the next level. Regardless, he’s a technically sound, smooth-moving lineman who allowed only one sack in his past two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2024, he gave up four hits and nine hurries on 557 pass-blocking snaps.
6. Tennessee Titans (3–10)
Biggest needs: WR, OT, Edge
The pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Titans also have quarterback questions, as Will Levis has battled inconsistency and some frustratingly low valleys, but it’s possible, if not probable, that he gets another year. In such a reality, Tennessee needs to give him a better supporting cast. McMillan is a quarterback-friendly target at 6'5", 212 pounds, and he caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards—third most in Division I—and eight touchdowns this season.
7. New York Jets (3–10)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, DL
The pick: Abdul Carter, LB/Edge, Penn State
The Jets are expected to pursue a quarterback at this spot, but can they really pass on Carter here? He’s the latest game-wrecking linebacker from Penn State, and his instincts, versatility and athleticism blend well with his 6'3", 252-pound frame. A three-time All-Big Ten selection, Carter logged 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 53 pressures and a 21.5% pass-rush win rate this season. He’d give the already solid Jets defense a dynamic playmaker.
8. Cleveland Browns (3–10)
Biggest needs: QB, OT, DL
The pick: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The Browns can go several different directions, but their ground game is subpar and they have a significant question around the future of their quarterback position. Milroe, if he hits, solves both. That’s a big if. He rode the rollercoaster of highs and lows this season at Alabama, but scored 35 total touchdowns—20 rushing and 15 passing—while connecting on 65.9% of his passes for 2,652 yards. He accounted for 3,371 yards from scrimmage.
9. Chicago Bears (4–9)
Biggest needs: OL, OT, DL
The pick: Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
The Bears have lost seven consecutive games, in large part due to an inept offense and offensive line. Banks, a left tackle at Texas, has the size and skill set to play either tackle or guard. He’s athletic and strong, which enables him to handle both speed and power rushers. A second-team All-American in 2023, Banks has been stellar in ’24, allowing only one sack, one hit and four hurries.
10. New Orleans Saints (5–8)
Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL
The pick: Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M
Perhaps still not as highly touted as he should be, the fast-rising Stewart carries a 6'6", 290-pound frame but plays much lighter. He’s athletic, laterally quick, a fluid mover and plays with tremendous tenacity. With his physical tools, Stewart can play both inside and outside. On the surface, his numbers—1.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss—leave a lot to be desired, but he’s registered 25 hurries and 30 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. New Orleans needs help in the trenches, and Stewart’s versatility would be a welcome addition.
11. Cincinnati Bengals (5–8)
Biggest needs: CB, WR, DL
The pick: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Cincinnati is second-to-last in the NFL with 24 sacks, one of many issues on a defense wasting an MVP-type season from Joe Burrow. Williams, while still in need of more consistency, has one of the highest ceilings of any defender in the class. At 6'5", 265 pounds, he’s explosive, athletic and powerful. Whoever drafts Williams will be banking on him turning his production against Texas—four sacks and four tackles for loss in two matchups—into the status quo.
12. Dallas Cowboys (5–8)
Biggest needs: RB, DT, WR
The pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Dallas Cowboys
It will take a seismic shift to move off this fit. The Cowboys have one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks—they’ve ranked among the bottom of the barrel in rushing yards per game all season—and Jeanty is among the best collegiate running backs of the past decade. The nation’s leading rusher by 837 yards, Jeanty has rushed 344 times for 2,497 yards. He’s averaging 7.3 yards per carry and is tied for the national lead with 29 scores on the ground.
13. Miami Dolphins (6–7)
Biggest needs: OL, DT, WR
The pick: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
With 24 sacks, the Dolphins are in the bottom three league-wide. Grant, who stands a physical 6'3", 339 pounds, entered this season with only five starts, but his explosiveness and instincts make him one of the draft’s premier defensive linemen. And he’s delivered on expectations. Capped by a five-hurry performance against Ohio State, Grant has registered three sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and 27 total pressures this season. At his size, he’s also a difference-maker controlling the line of scrimmage on rushing downs.
14. Indianapolis Colts (6–7)
Biggest needs: CB, S, TE
The pick: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Earlier this season, Johnson was a safe bet to be a top-10 pick. After battling a lower-body injury that cost him the second half of the season, it’s certainly possible he slips to the mid-teens. But when healthy, Johnson’s twitch, instincts and ball skills—he had two pick-sixes this season—make him a true No. 1 corner. The Colts are allowing opponents to complete 70.4% of their passes, the second-highest mark in the league, so Johnson would be a huge help immediately.
15. Atlanta Falcons (6–7)
Biggest needs: Edge, CB, S
The pick: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
The Falcons had 10 sacks in their first 11 games, but they’ve recorded nine sacks in two games since returning from their bye week. And, still, they’re last in the NFL in sacks with 19. Pearce may not be a three-down player, but he’s a quality pass rusher. At 6'5", 243 pounds, he’s third in Division I with 40 hurries and ninth with 52 pressures across nine games, according to Pro Football Focus. He has a 23% pass-rush win rate, fourth-best among those with at least 100 pass-rushing snaps.
16. Arizona Cardinals (6–7)
Biggest needs: Edge, DL, CB
The pick: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
The Cardinals have ridden the highs and lows of their pass rush, but the past three weeks have proven near fatal to their postseason hopes. Arizona’s collective growth rushing the passer was an encouraging development, but the Cardinals still need help. Harmon, a transfer from Michigan State, has starred in his lone season with the Ducks. He can play inside and outside on the defensive front and is fourth in the nation with 39 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
17. San Francisco 49ers (6–7)
Biggest needs: CB, OT, OG
The pick: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
San Francisco’s down season can be attributed to a variety of regressions, especially its offensive line. Ersery, a three-year starter at left tackle, is a powerful run blocker and athletic pass protector. He had a strong 2024 campaign, allowing only one sack, one quarterback hit and 13 pressures. He also has brief experience at right tackle if the 49ers opt to replace Colton McKivitz after 2025.
18. Los Angeles Rams (7–6)
Biggest needs: LB, OT, CB
The pick: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
There’s a legitimate chance Walker won’t last this long. At 6'2", 245 pounds, Walker brings sideline-to-sideline speed and can play both on and off the line of scrimmage. He’s recorded 57 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, headlined by a three-sack, seven-pressure performance in Georgia’s first meeting against Texas. Los Angeles has a talented young core of defenders, and Walker’s versatility adds another strong layer to the second level.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7–6)
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, iOL
The pick: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
The Buccaneers have won three consecutive games to take over first place in the NFC South, but their secondary remains suspect. Tampa Bay allows 253.4 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL, and opposing quarterbacks are completing 67% of their passes, the ninth-worst mark. Revel tore his ACL after three games this season but already had a pair of interceptions. He’s big, lanky, athletic and has strong ball skills, comprising a skill set that should appeal to Bucs coach Todd Bowles.
20. Washington Commanders (8–5)
Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR
The pick: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
As the Commanders build around star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, elevating the skill-position talent around him makes a lot of sense. Burden is an explosive big-play threat who’s a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. At 5'11", 208 pounds, Burden had 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns while adding nine rushes for 115 yards and two scores. He’s capable of making game-changing plays as a rookie, which should be music to Daniels’s ears.
21. Los Angeles Chargers (8–5)
Biggest needs: WR, RB, TE
The pick: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Perhaps it’s too straightforward, but the Chargers have a glaring need at tight end and Loveland was a personal favorite of Jim Harbaugh during their time together at Michigan. The 6'5", 245-pound Loveland pairs size with speed, and is capable of stretching defenses vertically. Loveland was the primary target on an underwhelming Michigan passing offense but still finished the year with 56 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.
22. Denver Broncos (8–5)
Biggest needs: RB, TE, CB
The pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
There’s a real argument for Warren to be the first tight end off the board, but Denver won’t complain if he’s still around. Warren blends old-school size at 6'6", 261 pounds, with new-age traits. He’s athletic and highly versatile—he played anywhere from in-line tight end to wide receiver while taking a few snaps in the backfield as well at Penn State. He’s a reliable security blanket capable of making plays after the catch, and he produced at a high level in 2024, catching 88 passes for 1,062 yards and six touchdowns.
23. Seattle Seahawks (8–5)
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, OL
The pick: Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Seahawks have a long-term question at right tackle, where Abraham Lucas has battled injuries and inconsistent play, but they also need help on the interior. Booker, a permanent team captain at Alabama, can solve either if needed. He started one game at left tackle for the Crimson Tide this season but played every other game at left guard. He didn’t allow a sack, and he gave up just two quarterback hits and nine pressures. He’s a better pass protector than run blocker, but his physicality suggests he’ll develop a more well-rounded skill set.
24. Baltimore Ravens (8–5)
Biggest needs: OG, WR, DB
The pick: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Baltimore has the NFL’s worst pass defense, allowing 264.9 passing yards per game. Kyle Hamilton is one of the league’s best safeties, but the Ravens need help on the back end. Starks can do a number of jobs as the last line of defense, including rolling into the box and playing nickel corner. A long-jump champion in high school and a former five-star recruit, Starks brings athleticism, instincts and playmaking pedigree to a Ravens secondary in need of help.
25. Houston Texans (8–5)
Biggest needs: DL, CB, OL
The pick: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Houston’s defense is statistically strong, but Nolen would elevate its interior defensive line. Nolen, who is 6'3" and 305 pounds, is explosive and disruptive—he notched four sacks, eight tackles for loss and 24 hurries this season. A transfer from Texas A&M, Nolen is strong against the run, too. He posted the fifth-best run defense grade (91.9) among defenders with at least 100 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s tied for second in the FBS with 31 run stops.
26. Green Bay Packers (9–4)
Biggest needs: CB, LB, Edge
The pick: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
The Packers have received subpar play from starting cornerback Eric Stokes, whose contract expires after this season. Needing help in the secondary, Green Bay turns to Morrison, a strong cover corner with quality ball skills and technique. He had six interceptions as a freshman in 2022 and three as a sophomore in ’23. Before suffering a season-ending hip injury in his sixth game this year, he’d allowed only 12 receptions for 125 yards and no touchdowns on 27 targets.
27. Pittsburgh Steelers (10–3)
Biggest needs: WR, DL, DB
The pick: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Pittsburgh’s passing offense is built around receiver George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth and running back Najee Harris. Apart from Pickens, no other wideout has more than 23 receptions. Regardless of who’s playing quarterback for the Steelers next fall, Pittsburgh needs to add more weapons to its receiver room. Egbuka, who had 1,151 yards as a sophomore in 2022 and has started the past three years at Ohio State, caught 60 passes for 743 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
28. Minnesota Vikings (11–2)
Biggest needs: CB, DT, OL
The pick: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has done a terrific job in Minnesota, and his unit ranks among the NFL’s best in a vast assortment of categories—except for pass defense, as the Vikings have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game at 250.6. The 6'1", 186-pound Hairston is long, athletic and, in 2023, finished fifth in the country with five interceptions. He missed five games this year due to a shoulder injury and recorded one interception, four pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles. His aggressive, ball-oriented play style fits Minnesota’s mold.
29. Buffalo Bills (10–3)
Biggest needs: DL, WR, Edge
The pick: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
The Bills are in the bottom half of the league in both sacks and run defense. Buffalo’s defensive line play may ultimately dictate how far it goes this postseason. While solid, the Bills’ front would benefit from the 6'4", 285-pound Scourton, who had five tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 34 total pressures this season. He’s strong at the point of attack, a quality run defender and Scourton led the Big Ten with 10 sacks in 2023 at Purdue.
30. Philadelphia Eagles (11–2)
Biggest needs: OT, DL, TE
The pick: J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
The Eagles have won nine consecutive games in large part due to one of the NFL’s best defenses. Still, Philadelphia could use another piece off the edge, and Tuimoloau has been a first-team All-Big Ten player each of the past three years. Tuimoloau, a 6'5", 269-pounder, sets a physical edge and should be an early-downs impact player to start his NFL career. He starred for the Buckeyes this season with 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, nine quarterback hits and 30 pressures.
31. Kansas City Chiefs (12–1)
Biggest needs: CB, OT, DT
The pick: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
One way or another, the Chiefs continue winning despite suspect performances from their offensive line and an innate ability to finish close games. Kansas City has given up 35 sacks this season, tied for 12th most in the NFL, and has battled issues at offensive tackle throughout the season. Conerly, a 6'4", 315-pound left tackle from Oregon, steadily rose up draft boards this fall, allowing only one sack, one quarterback hit and five pressures on Dillon Gabriel.
32. Detroit Lions (12–1)
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB
The pick: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
The Lions are winners of 11 consecutive games, and losing star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending leg injury hasn’t derailed Detroit’s immediate success. However, the Lions need another piece opposite Hutchinson, and the 6'7", 280-pound Jackson makes plenty of sense. His frame, physicality and consistent production over the past three seasons at Arkansas have him firmly in the first-round mix. He totaled 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 38 pressures and eight quarterback hits this year.