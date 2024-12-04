Arizona Wildcats Tetairoa McMillan Lands in Top 10 of Newest NFL Mock Draft
The 2024 college football season was a disaster for the Arizona Wildcats.
After winning 10 games last year, they were only able to secure four victories this time around.
It was not the start the program was hoping for in the first campaign with Brent Brennan as head coach and as a new member of the Big 12.
There is certainly a lot for the coaching staff to figure out as the Wildcats weren’t competitive in their losses. The closest margin of defeat was by five points at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers; every other loss except for one was by double digits.
Things aren’t going to get any easier for the program, as their best weapon offensively, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, looks poised to enter the NFL draft.
A true junior, he broke Arizona's all-time yards receiving record after he put up big numbers from the second he stepped on campus. NIL money can certainly help keep players in college longer than previously, but that still doesn’t compare to NFL money.
Many projections right now have McMillan as one of the top wide receivers in the 2025 class. Two-way Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter and Luther Burden III of the Missouri Tigers are the other pass catchers in the mix.
Debate will rage on in the coming months about who is the best prospect at the position and the Wildcats star will make a strong case for himself. Everyone in Tucson would love for him to return for a senior season, but it would be difficult to pass up the opportunity to be a top-10 pick.
In a recent mock draft done by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, that is exactly what McMillan achieves.
He is selected No. 10 by the New Orleans Saints, creating one of the most dynamic pass-catching trios in the league.
“Even with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed expected back in the fold next year, the Saints need more playmaking size at receiver. McMillan isn’t going to blow away teams with his 40-yard dash, but his catch-point skills will win over NFL coaches. Using his Gumby-ish adjustment skills, he does an outstanding job expanding his catch radius, high pointing and becoming a threat as a ball carrier.”
Measured at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, McMillan has the size teams want from a No. 1 receiver.
Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drake London of the Atlanta Falcons are popular comps for him because of his combination of size and skills.
Despite Arizona’s struggles this year, he remained one of the most productive wide receivers in the nation, which is why he is so high on this mock draft.
McMillan caught 84 passes for 1,319 yards, which led the Big 12, to go along with eight touchdowns. He scored at least eight times in all three seasons and averaged 16.1 yards per reception as a big play machine.