Arizona Wildcats vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks Offensive Players to Watch
The Arizona Wildcats hope to put up big offensive numbers for the second week in a row as they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday at Arizona stadium.
Arizona (1-0) is coming off a 61-39 win over New Mexico in which its offense overwhelmed the Lobos with 627 total yards — 205 rushing yards and 422 passing yards. Arizona even managed 150 yards in the return game. This is quickly looking like a difficult offense for any defense to slow down.
Northern Arizona defeated Lincoln (CA), 66-6. It's hard to get an idea of how impressive that win was considering Lincoln is not a member of the NCAA or the NAIA. The Lumberjacks had 452 total yards — 235 yards on the ground and 217 yards through the air and finished. So there's offensive talent that its new coaching staff, led by Brian Wright, is sifting through as NAU prepare for Big Sky play.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
RB Quali Conley
In Arizona's timeshare backfield, the starter won’t always be the most productive. Conley was not the starter in the Wildcats’ opener against New Mexico, and he wasn't Arizona's leading rusher, either.
That honor belonged to Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who gained 106 yards and scored a touchdown. He gained much of that yardage late in the game. Before that, Conley seemed to be the back Arizona relied on. He had 10 carries but gained 90 yards and scored three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 29 yards.
Arizona's running game isn't going to flow through just one back, and one shouldn't draw major conclusions from one game. But, Conley's three rushing scores might lead one to believe that in short-yardage situations, he could be the back Arizona relies upon.
WR Montana Lemonious-Craig
Look, Tetairoa McMillan had an enormous game and quarterback Noah Fifita knows he needs to get the football around the field more. So who stands to benefit?
It could be Lemonious-Craig, who only caught one pass in Saturday's victory over New Mexico. Last season he played in all 13 games and was tied for fourth with 28 receptions. He averaged nearly 11 yards per catch and caught three touchdowns. Before that, he played two seasons at Colorado, where he had 33 receptions for 482 yards and five touchdowns.
McMillan is going to need someone to take the heat off of him. The Wildcats have a lot of options, but Lemonious-Craig has the experience to be at the top of the list.
RB Rayshon Luke
At 5-9, Luke is going to be the type of player that changes the pace of the game. He didn't get that opportunity against New Mexico, as he had one carry and one reception. Against the Lumberjacks that's likely to change as the new coaching staff attempts to figure out where Luke fits best into their system. His speed and elusiveness will be difficult for defenses to deal with.
Last year he rushed for 153 yards and scored one touchdown. His touches have thee potential to double this season.
Northern Arizona
QB Ty Pennington
Four different players threw passes for the Lumberjacks on Saturday, but Pennington is the one that has Wright's trust.
Before he started for Northern Arizona, he played for Wright at Pittsburg State, which was a playoff team in Division II each of the last two years. Last season he threw for 447 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 359 yards on 8 touchdowns.
He’s just a sophomore but given his experience with the offensive system, it's a safe bet Pennington will get more playing time against Arizona.
RB Seth Cromwell
Like quarterback, the Lumberjacks had several players running the football against Lincoln. Cromwell scored twice and rushed for 43 yards on nine carries.
Like Pennington, he was a Division II player last season, but he didn't play for Wright at PSU. He played at Missouri Western, where he was named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association Freshman of the Year after he rushed for 758 yards and 18 touchdowns. If he acclimates quickly to the FCS level, he should become the back of choice entering Big Sky play.
WR BJ Fleming
He caught just three passes against Lincoln but led the team with 98 yards and scored a touchdown. A holdover from last year’s team, Fleming had 333 receiving yards on 16 catches as a redshirt freshman.
He’s just 6-0, but he’s the perfect size to work out of the slot and has the speed to get downfield. It’s hard to get a read on NAU’s offensive plan, but he should be a part of it.