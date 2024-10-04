Big 12 Matchup Arizona Wildcats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders: Who Wins?
It’s a renewal of an old conference rivalry as the Arizona Wildcats host the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 game for both teams on Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
The Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) and the Red Raiders (4-1, 2-0) were rivals in the Border Conference decades ago. When the Red Raiders left in the late 1950s, they did so for the greener pastures of the Southwest Conference, which no longer exists.
When Arizona left the league it eventually joined the WAC, which is under attack from conference realignment, and then the Pac-12, which is trying to rebuild after being attacked by conference realignment.
But, we get this game back. So that’s something. Plus, both teams are undefeated in league play and a week enhances their chances of reaching the Big 12 title game in Arlington in December.
The contest should be a shootout, in part because the Red Raiders are as capable of scoring a ton of points and giving up a ton of points in equal measure.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Jon Conahan Staff Writer
Arizona 41, Texas Tech 38
This feels like a letdown spot for Arizona after their big 23-10 win over Utah last Saturday. However, this should be the perfect time for the Wildcats’ offense to get going after Texas Tech allowed 41 points last week. If the Wildcats want to win games in the Big 12, scoring points will be a must. This game offers them the opportunity to do just that. Expect a shootout.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Arizona 41, Texas Tech 38
Get ready for a ton of points, folks. Arizona will need them all. Texas Tech’s offense is one of the best in the conference and it’s defense is anything but. The Wildcats aren’t holding the Red Raiders to 10 points, as they did a week ago to Utah. But they’ll limit Texas Tech’s offense just enough to take the win.
Brad Wakai, Publisher
Arizona 38, Texas Tech 31
This game has shootout all over it based on how Arizona's offense looked against a stout defense last weekend and the type of output that Texas Tech has had on that side of the ball so far this year. The Wildcats have their mojo back, but it will be hard to stop the Red Raiders on defense despite turning in their best performance of the season in Week 5. Still, Arizona wins the shootout in their Big 12 home opener.