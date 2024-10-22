Arizona’s Star Cornerback Lands With Minnesota Vikings in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats entered the 2024-25 campaign with the hopes of making the College Football Playoffs. Seven games into the season, the chances of them doing so are about over, barring anything drastic.
Unless multiple teams ahead of them lost a few games in the Big 12 and somehow snuck into the title game, Arizona might not even be bowl-eligible with how they've played.
It's been as disappointing as it could be for Arizona, and many players and coaches are to blame.
First-year head coach Brent Brennan hasn't done what he was expected to, a concerning sign for a school that hasn't shown the willingness to buy coaches out of contracts with as much money left in them as Brennan's.
While it's been a rough showing, some players on Arizona's roster should be in a good position to be drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Tacario Davis is among those players.
Davis was recently mocked in the first round again, landing with the Minnesota Vikings in Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department's draft.
"On top of Murphy not playing well, his contract is about to expire. Additionally, Stephon Gilmore is only on a one-year contract, while Shaquill Griffin and Fabian Moreau are also impending free agents. Clearly, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will be exploring this year's cornerback class in the draft and Davis should catch the general manager's eye."
Cory Giddings of Bleacher Report added what he could improve on but pointed out the positives in his game.
"His rare combination of length and athleticism makes him a standout, but his inconsistency in transitions and his struggles in off coverage and ball awareness will need refinement," B/R's defensive backs scout Giddings said. "If he can improve his technique, particularly in coverage transitions and ball skills, Davis has the potential to develop into one of the top cornerbacks at the next level."
Davis is another player who hasn't necessarily lived up to the hype he had coming into the year. He's had some impressive showings, but his consistency has been far from what the team needs.
Unfortunately, that could be said for many players on the roster.
Nonetheless, he's still in an excellent position to be drafted in the first round, which is good for this program. If they could leave the draft with two or three players selected in the first round, it'd be one of the very few positives from the season.
The year isn't over yet, but from Arizona's perspective, it is.