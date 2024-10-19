Brent Brennan Shares Thoughts About Deion Sanders Ahead of Arizona Facing Colorado
Arizona is coming off a week of practice that head coach Brent Brennan was pleased with.
That's a great sign going into their showdown with Colorado since this season is at a tipping point following their two straight losses that largely removes them from Big 12 and national championship contention.
However, the Wildcats have been in this situation before, sitting with a 3-3 record last year before winning seven straight games to reach double digit wins for the first time since 2014.
Arizona will have their work cut out for them on both sides of the ball against the Buffaloes.
With Travis Hunter expected to play after getting banged up last weekend, Colorado will have one of their best weapons on offense in the mix, while also giving them someone to try and shut down Tetairoa McMillan.
This is a matchup that the Wildcats' superstar got the better of last season, but with there being real questions on a week to week basis about how this offense might look, Arizona will need the projected first round NFL draft pick to have one of his best performances of this campaign.
But as things relate to Colorado, the preparation for opposing coaches isn't only about the players on the field.
With Deion Sanders taking over that program and becoming one of the most controversial head coaches based on who he is as a personality and what he says at the podium, the NFL Hall of Famer is often the subject of discussion heading into any game he is apart of.
That was no different this week for Brennan.
Asked his thoughts about the greatest cornerback in football history, Brennan had an interesting comment.
"So, I've met him a couple times. He's an awesome guy. He's a really nice guy. He's fun to talk to, he's got interesting perspectives on everything. I hung out with him a little at the Big 12 meetings and also at the media day, but he's a really good dude. Obviously he's done a great job for that program there. I think it's really cool to see them making the move they're making," he said at his press conference.
That's different than the sentiment pedaled by the media that coaches across the country don't like Sanders or have animosity towards him and the Colorado program.
Brennan is a genuine guy, so him being candid regarding his positive thoughts about Sanders is certainly something to note.