Elite Arizona State RB Highlighted As Priority for Arizona Wildcats Defense
The Arizona Wildcats already struggling defense will have its hands full as they prepare for the elite rushing attack of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
In previewing the upcoming rivalry week matchup, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick highlighted the Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo as the player that the Wildcats defense must focus on this week.
Skattebo has put up massive numbers on multiple occasions this season and has been the leading force for the team's surprising surge to the No. 14 team in the country.
It has been an equally surprising first year in the Big 12 for Arizona, just in the opposite direction. A win in this one wouldn't get them into a bowl game, but would pick up massive momentum for next year.
Keeping Skattebo from putting up massive numbers is one of the biggest ways they can help themselves win. In the two losses that Arizona State has had this season, the star back has been kept under 80 yards.
He has been kept under 100 just five total times. All but one of those games have either been close or a straight up loss.
The senior has 226 carries this season for 1,221 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is currently ranked No. 10 overall in the country for yards and tied for No. 12 in scores.
The good news for the Wildcats defense is that he is the biggest threat they have to worry about on the ground, allowing them to put most of their focus towards stopping him.
Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt can make plays with his legs too, though, picking up 356 yards on 86 carries.
Arizona's run defense is currently ranked all the way down at No. 93 in the nation, allowing 164.3 yards per game and 4.63 yards per carry.
The best running back they have faced so far, at least statistically, has been Kansas Sate Wildcats star D.J. Giddens, who is ranked slightly above Skattebo at No.9 with 1,271 yards.
Giddens had a solid, but modest day with 17 carries for 86 yards and a score. The big issue that led to the loss was that quarterback Avery Johnson broke off 110 yards on the ground in that one.
Perhaps the Wildcats defense was so focused on slowing down Giddens, that Johnson was freed up to hurt them.
They will need to avoid that happened against Arizona State if they want a chance and pulling off the upset.