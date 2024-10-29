Former Wildcats Center Medically Cleared to Return to NBA Action for Lakers
A former Arizona Wildcat has cleared a significant hurdle as he looked to return to NBA Action.
According to ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, Los Angeles Lakers seven-foot center Christian Koloko has been medically cleared to return to action after passing the requirements from the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel.
“Koloko will begin practicing with the Lakers this week and ramp up to play for the first time since April 2023 and a blood clot issue that threatened his career,” writes Charania.
While at Arizona, Koloko made a massive impact across his three seasons with the team. In his final year as a Junior, he was named a First Team All-Pac 12, as well as the conference’s Most Improved Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He also tied the program's single-season record for most blocked shots (102) in a year.
He was selected by the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. He played in 58 games with the Raptors during the 2022-23 season, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and one block across 13.8 minutes per game. The team waived him to make space after trading superstar Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for three players.
He officially signed a two-way contract with the Lakers in September this year. Despite concerns that he missed all last season, the team was impressed after holding a private workout for multiple teams during the Las Vegas Summer League this past July.
Although a small sample size at the professional level, Koloko has shown flashes of potentially being an elite shot blocker and helping keep scoring possessions alive with his ability to get offensive rebounds.
The Lakers could be adding two ‘big men’ to their roster soon as injured Christian Wood is also expected to be back sometime next month. Regardless, having Koloko back practicing will be great for Los Angeles, which has dealt with plenty of injuries already this season. Heading into Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, the team ruled seven players unable to play.
It is unclear when the former Wildcat will be back in live NBA action. However, taking massive steps in the right direction to continue the dream of playing in the professional circuit is extremely encouraging.