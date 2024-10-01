Highest Graded Arizona Wildcats Players From Massive Win Over Utah
The Arizona Wildcats picked up a humongous victory over the Utah Utes this past weekend and were led by a handful of impressive performances.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for each game and the top of the Wildcats report card was a combination of expected and surprise players.
The highest grade on the team came from a breakout star who had the first stellar day as a receiving threat in his career, tight end Keyan Burnett with an elite 89.6 grade.
Burnett had his first career touchdown on a 35-yard dagger of a play that pushed the Arizona lead to two possessions about halfway through the fourth quarter.
It was one of the few explosive plays that the Wildcats were able to produce and it came from a very unexpected source.
On the day, the junior came down with five catches for 76 yards and that important score. His previous career high for a season was 34 yards on three catches last season.
He's been a reliable great pass blocker and solid run blocker throughout his time with Arizona, but was always considered to be a limited player in terms of offensive production.
Perhaps the breakout game could be what he needs to earn more looks from Noah Fifita and the playcallers.
While Burnett made his case for more targets in the passing game, Kedrick Reescano did the same for his role in the running back rotation.
Reescano was the second-highest grade with an 83.0, despite playing only nine snaps on the day.
While he likely surpasses Quali Conley on the depth chart any time soon, the Wildcats could still use another back on a regular basis.
With the chaos surrounding Jacory Croskey-Merritt, there is room for some open snaps in that room.
Reescano had his second high-production, low-volume day on the offense with 73 yards on just seven carries.
Sticking with the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Noah Fifita rounded out the team's top-three players with a 79.7 grade.
Fifita went 19-for-31 through the air with 197 yards and two touchdowns to one interception on the day. It might not be the most impressive on paper, but it was a key night against a very talented Utes defense.
The coaching staff looked for more opportunities for big plays with him in this one, as his average depth of target was as deep as it had been since the opening game against the New Mexico Lobos.