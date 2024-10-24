Is Arizona Football Coaching Staff Already on the Hot Seat After Slow Start?
Could significant changes already be looming for the Arizona Wildcats football team?
After a whirlwind offseason for Arizona last year, many fans across social media have lately been looking for a quick change after the disappointing start to the season. Following the 34-7 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes this past Saturday, the Wildcats moved to 3-4 (1-3 in Big 12 play) on the season.
After being picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 Preseason Media Football Rankings in their first season in the conference, the team currently finds itself tied for tenth with six other programs. With the odds of making the College Football Playoffs likely out of the question and with the rest of the schedule looming, the next concern may be whether the team can find a way to finish the season with a winning record and reach a bowl game.
Last season the Wildcats found themselves in the Alamo Bowl after surpassing six wins for the first time since 2017; now under the first year Brent Brennan, things are not going as planned. Even with the return of quarterback Noah Fifita and star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona is at risk of being out of bowl contention for the seventh time over the last nine years.
Some Fans have expressed their displeasure with the team’s recent performance and have even called for the firing of Brennan just seven games into his tenure.
Would this be the right move?
Many may argue that Brennan might not be the best fit for the Wildcats program, but he has yet to truly prove it. With the departure of coach Jedd Fisch to the Washington Huskies this past season, many players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Although key players on the offense stuck around, it hasn’t been the easier transition for the program.
Is patience the right answer?
It very well may be, however something are worth addressing the way that Brennan has led the Wildcats program so far that may need to be adjusted moving forward. The former San Jose State coach has moved his play calling responsibilities to his coaching staff in his first year at the helm in Tuscon. Something that obviously isn’t working.
McMillan is a mocked as a consensus first round pick in next season’s NFL Draft, with many having him as the top wide receiver off the board. The last two weeks, the offense failed to target him at least ten times, both resulting in him not reaching 100 yards receiving in the game. This comes as he began the year breaking the school record with 304 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the season opening game against New Mexico.
He was also seen meeting with university boosters just 45 minutes before kickoff last week, something that could be easily seen as a lack of focus on the ultimate task for the football team, winning.
Although there seems to be issues that need to be address, moving on from Brennan this early would hurt the immediate future of the program in plenty of ways, including financially. The 51-year old received a $17.5 millon contract over five years this offseason. He would get 100 percent of what he’s owed on his contract if he is fired without cause during the first two years of his contract.
Arizona will look to return to .500 and pick up their second Big 12 conference win this Saturday as they will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at Arizona Stadium. The kickoff is set for 7 pm ET on FS1.