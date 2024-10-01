Three Keys to Success as Arizona Wildcats Host Texas Tech Red Raiders
It’s been five years since the Arizona Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders faced each other in a football game. Last time, it was a low-stakes non-conference game.
This time, the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 in Big 12) and the Red Raiders (4-1, 2-0) are going to square off in Arizona Stadium for the right to remain at the top of the Big 12 Conference standings.
The Wildcats’ 23-10 road upset of then-No. 10 Utah put them in a great position to begin a stretch in which they play three of their next four games at home.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 44-41 win over Cincinnati at home. Texas Tech will play just its second road game of the season when it hits Tucson. The first one, well, did not go as planned. The Red Raiders dropped a double-digit loss to Washington State.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. mountain time on Saturday with Fox handling the broadcast duties.
Here are three keys to success for the Wildcats as they face Texas Tech on Saturday.
Duplicate That Defensive Performance
Whatever the Wildcats’ defense did to prep for Utah, they should do the same thing for Texas Tech, which has a more explosive offense and has its intended starter, Behren Morton, at quarterback.
Arizona’s defense was impressive against Utah. The Wildcats gave up 280 total yards, held them to 10 points and, probably most important, held the Utes 0-for-4 on fourth down. It was an incredible display of great defensive timing by the Wildcats.
The pass rush created three sacks and eight tackles for loss. The secondary played the best it has all season, picking off two passes and defending eight others.
The unit kept the Utes on its heels all night. Arizona must do the same to Texas Tech on Saturday.
Mix Up The Run (Again)
While the fate of Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s eligibility continues to twist in the background, the Wildcats are getting more backs involved in the offense, which is a good thing.
Quali Conley still received more touches out of the backfield, carrying 14 times for 72 yards. But Kedrick Reescano was his equal and gained 73 yards on just seven carries. The Ole Miss transfer had a big night against Northern Arizona in Week 2, gaining 71 yards on six carries and scoring a touchdown. But he disappeared against Kansas State. Frankly so did the entire run game.
Without Croskey-Merritt, Reescano appears to be the back the Wildcats can lean on for explosive plays. Thanks largely to the pair, the run game gained 161 yards to complement quarterback Noah Fifita’s 197 passing yards. That’s the kind of balance coaches love to see.
Start Fast
Texas Tech has scored at least 30 points in four of its five games this season. In fact, the Red Raiders have scored at least 44 points in three of their five games. The Red Raiders have scored points by the bushel this season, which isn’t a real surprise if one follows Texas Tech football.
That makes it imperative that the Wildcat defense limits big plays and the Wildcat offense gets on the board early. No lead is safe. Texas Tech has proved that time and again.