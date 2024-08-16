One Key Reason is Why Arizona Wildcats Should Have Optimism This Year
Normally when a new head coach takes over a program, there aren't a lot of expectations for them to accomplish anything in Year 1, but that's not the case for Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats.
Ranked 21st in both the Coaches and AP Poll, they are being viewed as one of the best teams in the country even as they enter the Big 12 Conference for the first time.
A lot of that has to do with the players who decided to stay within the program.
Arizona was able to retain star quarterback Noah Fifita, their all-world wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and some stars at multiple other positions who all could have left in the transfer portal when Jedd Fisch took the job at Washington.
Instead, they have the opportunity to win 10 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history.
With the Wildcats getting ready for their opener against New Mexico on August 31, they will immediately get thrown into the first after their first two weeks when they face Utah and Kansas State, two of the conference favorites.
What happens in those contests will go a long way in determining if Arizona will have success.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports took a look at every ream ranked within the Top 25 and gave a reason why they should all have optimism heading into the year.
For the Wildcats, there's was for one important and specific reason: roster retention.
"No one's happier Arizona was able to retain the prolific 1-2 punch of quarterback Noah Fifita and pass-catcher Tetairoa McMillan than first-year coach Brent Brennan, who helps usher in the Wildcats' new era in the Big 12 with confidence on offense," he wrote.
But that's not the only area that has continuity.
Defensively, their secondary is led by some studs at cornerback with potential first round pick Tacario Davis alongside someone the coaching staff believes is their best defender, Treydan Stukes.
It will be interesting to see the other players at key positions on this roster emerge as well.
The running back competition has been incredible, and it looks like Arizona could be three-deep in the backfield with players who can make an impact in different ways.