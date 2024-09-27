Predictions as Arizona Wildcats Face Utah Utes in Big 12 Conference Opener
The Arizona Wildcats have an opportunity to start Big 12 play off on the right foot against an old foe, as they travel to Salt Lake City to take on the No. 10 Utah Utes on Saturday night.
Arizona (2-1) is coming off a bye week, an opportunity to get right after absorbing a 31-7 loss to Kansas State two weeks ago. The loss exposed some serious flaws in the Wildcats’ defense, flaws that have to get corrected if Arizona hopes to be a contender for one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship game in December.
Utah (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) looks like a prime contender right now. The Utes went in to Stillwater, Okla., and beat Oklahoma State by three points last Saturday. Utah controlled the game but held off a late run by the Cowboys. The Utes showed that even without their quarterback, Cam Rising, they can win games against a Big 12 team. And the Utes may have to do it again as his status is unclear.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Utah 38, Arizona 17
The Wildcats are fresh off the bye week and it's not unrealistic to hope they have solved some of the issues that popped up against Kansas State. Nonetheless, Utah presents a significantly steeper challenge and will be too much for Arizona to overcome.
Tony Brock, Staff Writer
Utah 27, Arizona 24
The Utah Utes have had an issue stopping the pass this season, and that has been a key strength for the Arizona Wildcats, with quarterback Noah Fifita throwing for 853 yards and eight touchdowns to only three interceptions. Utah will still win, but it will be closer than expected.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Utah 31, Arizona 21
I'm not sure it matters who plays quarterback for Utah on Saturday. Their coach, Kyle Whittingham, doesn't seem to have an issue playing either Rising or true freshman Isaac Wilson. There's a good reason why. The Utah offense is much more than either quarterback. The Utes have a solid run game behind a quality offensive line, along with wide receivers that are experienced and productive.
I have no doubt Arizona will be more finely tuned coming out of the bye week, but I worry about the Wildcats’ defense. I think they're going to have trouble with Utah’s offense and that's going to have Arizona's offense playing catch up all evening.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Utah 23, Arizona 17
The Arizona Wildcats are heading on the road for their first official Big 12 Conference game against the Utah Utes. The bye week will have done the Wildcats some good, as they will look improved in some areas on the field. But, the Utes will be too much to overcome even if Cam Rising cannot play.
Brad Wakai, Publisher
Utah 28, Arizona 21
Coming out of their bye, I expect things to be much more buttoned up for Arizona against Utah, but the problem is their offense could continue to struggle when facing one of the best defenses in the country on the road. They'll stay in this one unlike their last contest, but they'll come up just short of pulling off the upset.