Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis as Arizona Wildcats Face Houston Cougars
Three games left to reach a bowl game. Three wins needed to get there.
That’s the mission for the Arizona Wildcats, and it starts on Friday night against the Houston Cougars.
Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. mountain with the game to be broadcast on Fox.
Arizona (3-6, 1-5 in Big 12) is coming off a bye week, and after nearly two weeks to rest, the Wildcats are hoping to end what has turned into a five-game losing streak — all since starting conference action on the right foot against Utah back in September.
Houston (4-5, 3-3) is on the rise under first-year coach Willie Fritz.
After an awful start to the season, the Cougars have won three of their last four games, including a win over Top 25-ranked Kansas State two weeks ago.
Yes, the Cougars have had two weeks to rest too and, like Arizona, Houston is seeking a bowl bid and only needs two wins to get there.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Houston 23, Arizona 20
Houston's offensive numbers for the season don't look great, but one must look past it and acknowledge that the Cougars are 3-1 in their last four games. What the Cougars do well is run the football and control the clock. That allows Houston to stay in games and pull out wins it might not otherwise.
Looking at Arizona, the Wildcats’ biggest problem will be the Houston secondary, which is one of the better defensive backfields in the Big 12. If Houston can pick off a pass or two, that could be enough to fuel enough offense to pull off the upset in Tucson.
Houston is going in the right direction and Arizona is not. That’s what this game boils down to.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Arizona 31, Houston 14
The Wildcats will hope the extra week did the job of making the needed adjustments in order to salvage their season. They must win all three remaining games just to make a bowl game and that starts against the Cougars.
Quarterback Noah Fifita has targeted wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at least 10 times each of the past few games to help move the offense. The biggest question is whether the Arizona defense has healed enough to finish the job.
Luckily, the Wildcats are going up against one of the worst offenses in the country (132nd of 134) in points scored per game. Give me the Wildcats to keep some wind in their sails in a must-win game for coach Brent Brennan.