Three Arizona Wildcats Defensive Stars To Watch Against Houston Cougars
The Arizona Wildcats have been outscored 280-199 this season. That’s one way to end up one loss away from being eliminated from bowl game contention.
The Wildcats host the Houston Cougars on Friday at Arizona Stadium, and limiting the Cougars on offense is going to be a primary issue for Arizona.
Arizona (3-6, 1-5 in Big 12) has been outscored 200-109 in Big 12 action and hasn’t won a conference game since beating Utah in their opener in September. The Utes may be the only team more disappointing in the Big 12 given what was expected.
After giving up 56 points to UCF, you can bet the Arizona defense has been tuned up — or at least the Wildcats hope so.
The Cougars (4-5, 3-3) have been outscored 198-137 this season and 148-85 in Big 12 play. The difference is Houston has won three of its last four games. But Houston has been outscored 94-82 in those games. The Cougars aren’t scoring a lot of points, but their defense can lock it down.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
DB Dalton Johnson
With three games remaining, Johnson is one of many defenders that just has to keep plugging away for a depleted defense. He leads the Wildcats in tackles with 66, with two forced fumbles and two passes defended. He’s due a big play.
DB Tacario Davis
He’s been banged up for a good portion of the season but he keeps playing and playing well, befitting a player some believe will be selected high in next April’s NFL Draft. He has 33 tackles but has also defended five passes. The veteran would love nothing more than to finally pick off a pass, something he has yet to do.
DB Genesis Smith
If one is looking ahead to 2025, Smith is the defensive back the Wildcats can build around. Since he took over for the injured Treydan Stukes, he’s delivered. He has 40 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defended and a forced fumble.
Houston
DB A.J. Haulcy
This Houston defense star is going to play on Sundays one day. He’s been one of the top cover corners in the Big 12 and has four interceptions this season. He’s also a sure-handed tackler, with 54 on the season, which is second on the team.
LB Michael Batton
Batton is Houston’s leading tackler, with 66 on the season. He’s also one of the top pass rushers with three sacks. He’s even picked off a pass. For a team that is still looking for more playmakers, Batton is the defender the Cougars rely on the most.
DL Keith Cooper Jr.
He’s the top lineman on the team as he enters the contest with 2.5 sacks and 27 tackles. If the Cougars expect to get a push up front to try and pressure Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, it’s likely to start with Cooper.