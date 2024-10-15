Star Arizona WR Lands With Tennessee Titans in Top 10 Pick in NFL Mock Draft
It's been a disappointing season for the Arizona Wildcats, currently 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12. For a team that was expected to be in the top 25 throughout the campaign, they haven't played the way many were hoping for.
It's tough to get a feel for what's going on with Arizona, but their offense hasn't been nearly as good as it once was.
While there were concerns about their defense, Arizona's offense has largely been the issue in many games. When their offense doesn't produce, that puts even more pressure on the defense, resulting in them giving up too many points.
In the Big 12, they need their offense to be one of the best in the league, as the conference has notoriously been known for being offensively focused.
Despite the team's lack of success as a whole, Arizona has had players who've impressed. One of those guys is Tetairoa McMillan, who's expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
McMillan can't be blamed for Arizona's struggles. He has 742 yards on 42 receptions with four touchdowns, an average of 17.7 yards per catch, showing why NFL evaluators love his game.
He's earned the respect he deserves in many mock drafts, too.
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department, he landed with the Tennessee Titans as a top-10 pick.
"This pick comes directly from Brent Sobleski's latest top 10 mock draft. As Sobleski noted, the Titans could realistically go into next season with a still-unclear picture of Will Levis. He has been up and down so far this season and there's definitely a scenario where the Titans look at the available quarterbacks and stick with Levis for another season. If that's the case, they have to make sure he has plenty of weapons. DeAndre Hopkins is an impending free agent whose age makes it unlikely that he should be re-signed. Drafting Tetairoa McMillan, one of the premier receivers in the class, would give them a solid 1-2 punch with Calvin Ridley."
The Titans have struggled, but with young quarterback Will Levis under center, the hope and expectation is that they'll start playing better as he continues to progress.
McMillan would be an excellent addition to their offense, as he'd give Levis a legitimate threat as a No. 1 wide receiver as early as his rookie campaign.
Team success is always the biggest factor for Arizona, but McMillan going in the first round would be a positive step for this program as they look to continue building NFL talent.